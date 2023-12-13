Man United‘s growing fitness problems have been amplified further heading into their trip to Anfield, with two more names being added to their absentee list.

Erik ten Hag’s side crashed out of the Champions League with a whimper on Tuesday night, losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich to finish bottom of Group A and ensure they won’t even drop into the Europa League after Christmas.

To rub salt in the wounds, the Red Devils picked up two further injuries ahead of a tricky domestic schedule, which starts with a meeting with the Reds this weekend.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw were both forced off early in their final group stage clash, with groin and hamstring problems respectively.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag admitted he is uncertain about the extent of the damage, saying: “We have to wait 24 hours, and then an assessment and diagnosis. So we have to wait for it.”

It potentially leaves Man United with a severely depleted defence for Sunday’s encounter, as well as various other issues across the rest of the pitch.

The visitors could be without nine other senior players this weekend, with Tyrell Malacia, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Christian Eriksen and Amad Diallo Traore all sidelined through injury.

Mason Mount and Victor Lindelof remain doubts having not played any part on Tuesday at Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho’s relationship with the manager looks to be irreparable.

Bruno Fernandes picked up a suspension for receiving his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth and will be unavailable.

Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial also both missed the Bayern Munich defeat due to illness, and it is unclear whether they will return in time for the big one.

A weakened back four of Diogo Dalot, Jonny Evans, Raphael Varane, Sergio Reguilon looks to be on the cards, with the mass changes likely to be a source of concern for travelling supporters.

Man United‘s last visit to Anfield became one of the most humiliating days in the club’s history, with Liverpool producing a memorable 7-0 thrashing back in March.

A number of those who were involved that day may be forced to sit out on Sunday, but it is unlikely many will be particularly missed given the abject performances they put in nine months ago.