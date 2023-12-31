Liverpool’s 2023 has come to a close, and it has been a year full of ups and downs for the Reds, leading to plenty of interesting statistics.

From winning just one game from six in January to reaching the halfway stage of 2023/24 at the top of the table, it’s been a rollercoaster ride for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Evolution was needed in the summer, and there Liverpool 2.0 was born, a side that has promised plenty so far and is the cause of plenty of excitement for what is to come.

With another year down, it is time to take a look at some of the interesting stats from Liverpool in 2023.

All hail King Mo

– Salah entered the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of all time after scoring goal No. 151, overtaking Michael Owen.

– The Egyptian became only the fifth player in Liverpool history to surpass 200 goals for the club – only Billy Liddell (228), Gordon Hodgson (241), Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346) have more.

– He is now Klopp’s most-used player ever, with a total of 27,030 minutes on the pitch so far.

– Salah scored or assisted for 12 games in a row – the streak was ruined when his assist for Luis Diaz was not awarded following the debacle at Tottenham.

– Liverpool scored 114 goals in 2023, Salah was responsible for 30, 26.3 percent.

Impressive numbers

– Liverpool have now scored more 90-minute winning goals in the Premier League under Klopp (17) than Man Utd ever did under Alex Ferguson (16).

– Trent Alexander-Arnold has the joint-highest assists from a defender in the Premier League (57), he shares that title with fellow team-mate Andy Robertson.

– Diogo Jota‘s streak of most games scored for the club without ever losing ended in Toulouse. He had scored 47 times across 38 games, the record was 32 wins and six draws.

– Harvey Elliott has been named in the matchday squad more times than any other Liverpool player (54).

– Klopp became the quickest Liverpool manager to reach 900 goals, doing so in 440 matches, 55 fewer than Bill Shankly.

Oldies and newbies

– Liverpool managed eight comeback victories throughout the year, seven of which have been in 2023/24 alone!

– Dominik Szoboszlai became the first Hungarian player to score for Liverpool with his goal against Aston Villa.

– Mo Salah set up Roberto Firmino‘s final goal for Liverpool, returning the favour after Bobby assisted the No. 11 for his first goal for the club in 2017.

– Jordan Henderson‘s final game for the club (against Southampton) saw him move outright fifth for the most games as Liverpool captain (268).

– The Reds conceded first on 22 different occasions throughout the year, they ended up winning seven, drawing seven and losing eight.

– Only seven players did not miss a game due to injury for Liverpool in 2023: Adrian, Wataru Endo, Szoboszlai, Elliott, Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho.