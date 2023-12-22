Jurgen Klopp has offered a positive update on the availability of Ryan Gravenberch, but both Alexis Mac Allister and Diogo Jota still need time.

Gravenberch, thankfully, avoided a hamstring injury in the draw against Man United but missed the last match with fatigue, with Pep Lijnders citing the need to be “careful.”

After being rested for the 5-1 victory, Klopp has confirmed that the midfielder is “fine” – short and sweet – and will be in contention to feature against Arsenal on Saturday.

It is welcome news for Liverpool, but it will give the manager a choice to make in the middle of the park, with the consensus that the third spot is between Curtis Jones and Gravenberch.

But, as expected, the manager will not have any further selection headaches when it comes to the return of those on the injury list, with both Jota and Mac Allister still needing more time.

“Macca and Diogo getting closer and closer, but not ready for tomorrow,” Klopp said in his brief squad update.

Jota has missed last seven matches with a hamstring injury, but he is back running and doing some ball work, and the hope is his return to competitive action is not too far away.

As for Mac Allister, he has been forced to miss the last four with a nasty cut to his knee, and Lijnders revealed earlier in the week that he is expected to be out until the New Year.

The manager also took time to provide a positive update on Andy Robertson, who is slowly working his way back from a long-term shoulder injury, the aim is for the left-back to return in January.