There should be no controversy in the buildup as the officials for Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool are confirmed, with a low-profile refereeing group appointed.

After the trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday night, the Reds remain on the road for their Premier League clash at Palace on Saturday.

An early kickoff, the fixture will pit title challengers against mid-table, with Roy Hodgson’s side in consistently inconsistent form so far.

The Premier League have now confirmed that Andy Madley will be referee for the tie, which will be his 12th time in charge of a Liverpool game.

The Reds are yet to suffer defeat in the previous 11, though his last was the 1-1 draw at Luton at the start of November.

Harry Lennard and Nick Hopton will run the line while Tom Bramall is fourth official, and in the VAR booth is John Brooks supported by Adam Nunn.

Brooks was the referee who sent Virgil van Dijk off in the 2-1 win over Newcastle in August, with his decision labelled a “fucking joke” by the Liverpool captain.

He has since refereed the FA Cup victory at Bournemouth, which proved to be a quiet game for the officials as the harsh weather dominated.

Madley refereed five Liverpool fixtures last season, including the 7-0 thrashing of Man United, while his first ever was the penalty-shootout win over Carlisle in the League Cup in 2015.

The 40-year-old has never sent a Liverpool player off and only shown the Reds 11 yellows in 11 games – however, nor has he awarded Jurgen Klopp‘s side a penalty.