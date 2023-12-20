The officials for Liverpool’s meeting with Arsenal this weekend have been confirmed, and they include a couple of familiar faces.

The Reds will take on the league leaders in a huge clash at the top of the table on Sunday, with the winners set to wrap up the coveted pole position at Christmas.

Chris Kavanagh is the man tasked with taking charge of proceedings, a referee with whom Jurgen Klopp’s side have enjoyed a fair bit of success, thankfully!

Of the 16 games in which Kavanagh has been the man in the middle dating back to 2018, Liverpool have emerged victorious in 13 and been beaten on just two occasions.

Sunday represents a rare instance in which there will have been little prior history between the referee and the Reds boss, but the same can’t quite by said for the man on VAR duty!

David Coote will be watching on from Stockley Park, the official who played the same role during the 2-2 draw in the Merseyside derby three years ago.

Jordan Pickford’s tackle that sidelined Virgil van Dijk for a lengthy period went unpunished in that game, while Jordan Henderson was controversially denied a late winner by the offside flag.

The fourth official will be Craig Pawson, someone who Klopp has had a run-in with in the past having publically lamented two decisions in Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat away to West Ham back in November 2021.

Kavanagh’s two assistants on the touchlines – Simon Bennett and Dan Robathan – will be somewhat less familiar to Reds fans, while Coote will be joined by Lee Betts in the VAR room.

Liverpool will be looking to bounce back from the disappointing performance which saw them drop points at home to Man United, and a win against the Gunners would be enough to put them back in the driving seat.