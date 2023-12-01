With a game to spare, Liverpool qualified for the last 16 of the Europa League with a comfortable 4-0 win over LASK, whose supporters certainly enjoyed their trip despite the scoreline.

It was a very cold night at Anfield, and thankfully, Jurgen Klopp‘s men delivered the goals and another convincing home victory to allow supporters to defrost in a good mood!

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah were all on the scoresheet as the Reds mixed fringe and youth with regular starters on the pitch, a combination that got the job done.

There were plenty of wholesome moments throughout the night, and these are some of the things fans spotted from the penultimate Europa League group game…

How many shirts do you have, Mo?

Mohamed Salah is a class act. Telling one of the LASK players he will give him one of his other jerseys inside the tunnel as he’s already gave someone else his match jersey. pic.twitter.com/AZaCgF8MfZ — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) November 30, 2023

There’s no question about it, if you have the opportunity to get a shirt from Salah you have to take it, and LASK players seized the moment!

Only one could take the shirt off his back, but Salah being Salah, he was quick to say to another LASK player, “I’ll give you a second [shirt] inside [the tunnel].”

You can bet they let out a big sigh of relief.

He must always have to come prepared with a stack of kits to hand out!

Cuddle time

Darwin Nunez ? Luis Diaz ?? pic.twitter.com/Yfk14lDfat — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2023

A wholesome moment between Diaz and Darwin Nunez, with the No. 9 lifting his team-mate, who scored his second Anfield goal of the season, into a big hug as took his place on the field.

Seeing the squad share a close bond is brilliant, it’s translating on the pitch and will only grow stronger as the season progresses.

LASK coordination, unreal

This is what European nights are about, getting to mix with fans you rarely see – they bring a different energy and uniqueness that we don’t see in England.

LASK fans were no exception, they were incredibly organised for their chants, never stopped and had some cracking tunes – was that the sound of Rivers of Babylon we heard?

I don't normally take videos at the game but whatever this chant was, I need to learn it. European fans are just boss aren't they? Every song is unique, with a bounce or a funky dance.. far better than anything you see in the prem. Quality ? pic.twitter.com/nskc6sUTPQ — LB (@LBLFC_) November 30, 2023

LASK fans, like Toulouse and Union, superb at Anfield. Outstanding coordination. pic.twitter.com/Q429efCyKu — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) November 30, 2023

At times, they were more entertaining than the happenings on the pitch.

Selfie time!

We just had to leave it on this note.

Is it just us or does it look like Cody is a fan getting a selfie with the boss?