Sheffield United have parted ways with manager Paul Heckingbottom just one day before the Reds travel to face the Blades at Bramall Lane.

It’s happened again!

Liverpool will have to overcome the dreaded ‘new manager bounce’ if they are to take all three points from their upcoming midweek fixture.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side staged a dramatic late comeback to snatch a 4-3 victory over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday and will be looking to keep that momentum away at Sheffield United.

They will do so against a new manager in the dugout, with Heckingbottom relieved of his duties by the club on Tuesday.

Even before an official announcement, the club’s owner confirmed the decision to talkSPORT, with former manager Chris Wilder his replacement.

The Blades currently sit rock bottom of the Premier League table, having picked up just one win from their opening 14 fixtures since gaining promotion from the Championship in 2022/23.

Heckingbottom has been in charge since November 2021, and helped regain Sheffield United‘s top-flight status with a comfortable second-placed finish last season.

Wilder regains his place in the hotseat, having left the club back in March 2021 after taking charge of 227 games.

He has since had unsuccessful spells at Middlesbrough and Watford, but the 56-year-old was a popular figure during his first stint at Bramall Lane.

Liverpool are no strangers to coming up against sides in such a position, with Southampton dismissing Ruben Selles from his post just four days before the season finale at St Mary’s back in May.

The Reds also faced Chelsea in April, when Graham Potter had been removed from his role as manager just 48 hours before the contest.

Jurgen Klopp‘s side sit just two points behind league leaders Arsenal, having overtaken Man City over the weekend courtesy of their dropped points at home to Tottenham.

A win would go a long way to maintaining the positive feeling around Anfield, and ensure that pressure is kept on those around them in what looks to be a serious title tilt between now and May.