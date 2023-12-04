Sliding contest & hugs all-around – 6 things spotted vs. Fulham

Grit and determination were the orders of the day against Fulham, with the manner of Liverpool’s celebrations giving fans plenty to smile about afterwards!

It wasn’t the way we hoped or expected to pick up the three points against Marco Silva’s side, but the dramatic ending and resilient fightback could be just the tonic the Reds need going forward.

Two brilliant strikes (the first culminating in a Bernd Leno own goal) from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alexis Mac Allister were cancelled out by gifts capitalised upon by Harry Wilson and Kenny Tete.

Liverpool were then forced to come from behind when Bobby De Cordova-Reid made it 3-2 with 10 minutes to go, but two more quality finishes from Wataru Endo and Alexander-Arnold meant the Reds ended the weekend just two points behind Arsenal.

The chaotic nature of the fixture left us with plenty to digest on and off the field, so here are five things fans spotted from the 11th straight Anfield victory…

Full-backs embrace

He may not have been able to help his side get over the line against Fulham, but Andy Robertson couldn’t hide his delight after his team-mates did the business.

The Scotland captain treated the match-winning vice-captain to a big hug after the final whistle, and it’s fair to say he deserved it!

We can’t wait to see Robertson back out on the pitch in the new year, hopefully sooner rather than later.

Straight to the boss

Love Darwin legging it to the bench for a Klopp hug as soon as the winner went in

pic.twitter.com/kFsmqU8K4C — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) December 3, 2023

He may have missed a big chance to get on the scoresheet, but Darwin Nunez was full of joy as the Reds wrapped up their 11th straight home win.

Jurgen Klopp put the Uruguayan and Dominik Szoboszlai in a headlock as they shared a moment on the touchline, a true sight to behold!

Sliding to victory

Seeing this in front of me is so unreal pic.twitter.com/MXjRcFe8eV — ??? (@BookBukkuBuch) December 3, 2023

Is it possible to ever get too old to enjoy a good slide?

The Reds made the most of the slippy conditions to produce perhaps the most visually appealing celebration of a last-minute winner you are ever likely to see.

The question is, who did it best?

Synchronised celebration… almost

This shot here is pure Barclays. It’s got everything. Multiple layers of players with the airplane arms. Multiple players full on sprinting into the corner. Darwin Nunez sprinting the wrong way. Beautiful pic.twitter.com/7xKb2iNWRf — KLOPP 2026 ?? (@ThoseScouseLads) December 3, 2023

You may remember Divock Origi inexplicably grabbing the ball and running back towards the halfway line five years ago when he scored his late winner against Everton.

Well, Nunez gave off similar energy when he failed to get the memo of airplane arms when Alexander-Arnold smashed home the late winner to top off a stunning comeback.

Any ideas where he was off to?

The shush is back

He made us all rejoice by silencing the Etihad crowd eight days earlier, and Alexander-Arnold may well be attempting to make his ‘shush’ gesture an iconic one!

The elation in his face after putting the Reds in front was clear for all to see, let’s hope there are a few more of them to come this season.

We’ve got a feeling he might have enjoyed that one!

Magic boots?

Adidas will certainly be happy with their return on investment so far!

Trent has been on fire since switching to his new Predator boots, and it didn’t go unnoticed by Cody Gakpo.

The Dutchman could be seen making a knowing glance towards the right-back’s new wheels, why have we been denied this combination for so long?