Jurgen Klopp hailed Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s assist for Mo Salah vs. Arsenal as “the best pass I saw in my life,” and it saw him equal a Premier League record.

“Maybe the best pass I saw in my life…I’ve seen a few,” was Klopp’s verdict after the 1-1 draw with Arsenal.

With his inch-perfect ball over the top, which left Salah to do the rest, Alexander-Arnold registered his seventh goal contribution in the last eight games.

Two goals and five assists have come in that time, averaging one every 86.3 minutes across all competitions since the October international break.

While it was only his third assist in 16 appearances in this season’s Premier League, it saw him equal Andy Robertson for an all-time record.

57 – Trent Alexander-Arnold has now assisted 57 Premier League goals, the joint-most by a defender in the competition's history, alongside teammate Andy Robertson. Postmen. pic.twitter.com/MAbDmeCp1m — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 23, 2023

No defender has recorded more Premier League assists since the league’s inception in 1992 than Liverpool’s two full-backs, who are now tied on 57.

They are four clear of Leighton Baines (53), with Graeme Le Saux (44) fourth and Ian Harte tied with Andy Hinchcliffe (both 36) in fifth.

The official Premier League charts list Ashley Young (71) as top, but he played the majority of his career as a winger, as did Antonio Valencia (46).

John Arne Riise (30) is the next-closest Liverpool player, while the next-closest currently active players are Kyle Walker (33), Kieran Trippier (32) and Aaron Cresswell (30).

Given he only turned 25 in October, Alexander-Arnold looks poised to set a record that may never be beaten by another Premier League defender.

His 57 assists have come in 214 games, with Robertson reaching the same tally in 260.

Much of the focus after Saturday’s 1-1 draw was on the costly miss as Alexander-Arnold struck the crossbar at the end of a five-on-one breakaway.

But the No. 66 deserves to be acknowledged for his outstanding feat, with one more assist now taking him clear of his long-time team-mate into top spot.