★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
liverbird_gift
LFC RED WEEK SALE

15% OFF EVERYTHING!

SHOP NOW
SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 6, 2023: Liverpool's opening goal-scorer captain Virgil van Dijk applauds the supporters after the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  •  

Virgil van Dijk “head & shoulders” above the rest as fans accept the “ugly” win

Virgil van Dijk was at the centre of plenty of praise after a mixed display from Liverpool as they put two beyond Sheffield United, but a win is all the matter at this time of the year.

Liverpool are fond of handing points to lowly teams and the trip to Sheffield United led to some caution, but Van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai ensured this was not a time for giving.

The trip to Bramall Lane was far from vintage Liverpool, but results are the name of the game and we left with all three points and a clean sheet.

But the big concern was Alexis Mac Allister, who took an awkward fall in the first half and was hit with some heavy tackles thereafter – he had to have heavy strapping on his knee and couldn’t continue beyond 60 minutes.

He finished with just 21 touches and an injury concern. On the flip side, Van Dijk took plenty of plaudits after the victory…

 

Virgil, another showing of him back to his best…

 

Macca was a low point, but we take the 3 points and move on…

“Made hard work of beating the worst team in prem history…But another win and a clean sheet is the most important thing, just hope we play better against Palace.” – Iver in the TIA comments.

“Winning when you’re not at your best is a good sign.” – Nu-Metalfan 27 in the TIA comments.

Look, a win is a win. We’re in the month of December and this is where momentum of results is the most important. Sometimes you have to win ugly and that was the case at Sheffield United.

Scrappy but the Reds got the job done, now we move on to Crystal Palace and hope for the same result.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2023