Wataru Endo believes he is constantly improving and will be capable of playing a key role for Liverpool over the busy festive period.

The Japan captain put in an impressive performance as the Reds thrashed LASK 4-0 in the Europa League group stages at Anfield on Thursday evening.

Most of his opportunities to start this season have been restricted to that competition, with Alexis Mac Allister preferred in the holding role in the Premier League.

However, more chances to feature in the league may be imminent as Liverpool prepare for a gruelling schedule over Christmas, and Endo feels he is proving himself to be ready for that challenge.

He said: “I’ve played a lot of games already (in the Europa League) and I think every game gets better and better. I just try to keep doing well on the pitch.

“After I got here I had a talk with the boss about how Liverpool play. After that I just try to do that, and he talks a lot with me about it.

“Every time I try to help Liverpool play and, of course, I always watch what they do from the bench. I think it is an important thing, and I am getting better and better.

“[The Premier League] is harder than I thought but I’m very happy to be here. Physically, it’s speedy, so it’s very hard to adapt, but I keep trying and keep playing and I’ll get better.

“I’m already 30 years old but I feel I have a chance to grow as a football player, so I’m so happy to be here and I can improve.”

As well as a new league, Endo is also adapting to the step up in expectations that comes with joining a club where every game is considered a must-win.

But he is enjoying that test and added: “I’m always ready to play every game, that’s the most important thing. We need all the players so I try to be ready every game and try to win every game.

“Liverpool has a very winning mentality so we always need to win, need to get three points, so it’s a very difficult thing but that’s why I came here. I’m enjoying the pressure.

“I’m a defensive midfielder so I have to make a difference in defence, but also to take up good positions and play good football. I’m enjoying playing with amazing players.”