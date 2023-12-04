Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold have hailed the impact Wataru Endo‘s introduction had on Liverpool’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Fulham.

The Reds were forced to come from behind when Bobby De Cordova-Reid headed home with 10 minutes to play after the first half finished level at 2-2.

Not typically known for his attacking threat, Endo was brought on in place of Ryan Gravenberch moments later and produced an excellent equaliser within minutes of coming on the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold went on to score the winner in a rapid-fire turnaround, but the vice-captain was quick to heap praise onto the 30-year-old for the role he played in maintaining Liverpool’s perfect home record this season.

“Outstanding finish. I had a good view of that as well, just behind him. Great shape on it, just guided it into the net,” Liverpool’s No. 66 told LFCTV after the game.

“That’s probably a side of his game that people don’t really expect. You see him as kind of a bit of a dog, a bit of a ball winner, get it back and keep it simple.

“But he’s got great technique, an outstanding lad and an outstanding professional of the game and he added so much to our game when he came on. Outstanding performance and I think he was a real game changer for us.”

In a game filled with stunning strikes, Mac Allister scored arguably the pick of the bunch as he put Liverpool 2-1 ahead after a sucker punch equaliser from former Red Harry Wilson.

The World Cup winner produced an assured display of his own before being removed after 65 minutes, and he also had plenty of complimentary words to say about the Japan captain’s performance.

“Endo changed the game, definitely, because of the goal and because of how he helped the team to have the right balance,” Mac Allister added in his own interview with LFCTV.

“When Jurgen took me off the team was very offensive and we needed a player like Endo, so I’m very happy for him because he’s a really nice guy and he deserves it.”