For the first time since mid-November, Anfield hosts a Premier League match as Jurgen Klopp‘s side meet Fulham. Here’s how to watch online and on TV.

Fourteenth-placed Fulham make the trip to a snowy Merseyside in the knowledge that the Reds have won all 10 of their home games so far this season.

Liverpool’s aggregate score in that time is an impressive 31-4, let’s hope they can add to that and put another three points on the board.

Up the Reds.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 2pm (BST) – or 9am in New York, 6am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 6pm in Dubai and 5pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is not live on TV in the UK, but live audio commentary and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Liverpool vs. Fulham is being shown live on the fubo Sports Network in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Forest and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Fulham and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.