Liverpool scoring four in a game usually makes for a comfortable victory, but it was far from the case against Fulham – and, in the end, four world-class strikes proved the difference.

Sky Sports may be rueing their decision to show the 1-1 draw with West Ham and Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, leaving supporters unable to watch a seven-goal thriller live on TV in the UK.

Well, for those of you who did catch the fixture, your heart may yet be back in its regular rhythm and your brain a bit scrambled from what you witnessed.

For those who didn’t get the opportunity to tune in, we have a treat in store for you courtesy of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endo.

We won’t lie and say Fulham‘s three goals were anything but sloppy defending, but the four goals the Reds scored will more than distract you from the mess at the back – for now, at least.

Trent’s free-kick was inch perfect to start us off on the perfect note, but it has since been ruled an own goal, with the ball bouncing in off Bernd Leno’s back.

Mac Allister is the goal of the day, it has to be – the distance he strikes from, the accuracy and the timing of it all – sensational. Sets the bar pretty high, with that his first Liverpool goal.

Harry Wilson, Kenny Tete and Bobby Reid were responsible for Fulham‘s strikes, and with 10 minutes left of the 90, it looked like defeat was on the cards for the first time at Anfield.

Endo and Alexander-Arnold stood up when it mattered in quick succession, changing the result from a defeat to a draw and, finally, a victory in the breathless final exchanges.

Jurgen Klopp will know his side cannot afford to be so passive at the back, but we will happily take the lesson when it comes in a victory.

Now to Sheffield United on Wednesday, a more straightforward evening would be appreciated, but who are we kidding, this is Liverpool after all!