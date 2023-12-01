Caoimhin Kelleher is embracing the opportunity presented by Alisson‘s injury and insists he is ready for what lies ahead in the coming weeks.

Liverpool’s No. 2 goalkeeper has been a regular fixture in the ‘midweek’ team so far this season and kept a clean sheet as his side secured Europa League progression against LASK.

He is also set to feature in the Premier League in the coming weeks, with Alisson expected to be out until at least the visit of Man United on December 17th with a hamstring injury.

With the trip to Union SG still to come later this month, it gives Kelleher a run of five straight games as a minimum between the sticks, something he believes he is more than prepared for.

Speaking after his side’s convincing 4-0 victory over LASK, the Irishman said he is “always training” for this eventuality and that he is “ready” for what lies ahead.

“Yeah, it’s just what I’ve always trained for really,” Liverpool’s No. 62 told LFCTV when asked about the prospect of replacing the Brazilian in the upcoming games.

“I know it’s obviously been a long time [since being in the team], but I’m always training for that, to try and be ready and if something does happen to Ali – unfortunately something has – then I’m ready to go in and try to help the team get some more wins.”

Kelleher produced an assured display and made several saves in the second half as he kept out the Austrian Bundesliga side at Anfield.

Now aged 25, he has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Reds having served as Alisson‘s understudy for the entirety of his senior career.

It was yet another home win for Liverpool, who have won all 10 of their games at Anfield so far this season.

Kelleher reiterated the importance of making Anfield a “fortress again,” something the Reds have certainly managed to this point in 2023/24.

“We’re trying to create that fortress again and trying to win every game here,” he continued.

“It’s a really difficult place for teams to come, we know that, and so we’re trying to use the crowd.

“The crowd are always here with a great atmosphere, so we’re trying to create that fortress here and trying to get some more wins.”