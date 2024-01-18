It was a summer of change for Liverpool after an eventful 2022/23 season, but what has happened to those who moved on?

There were departures aplenty – some more expected than others – as the Reds made way for four midfield incomings that would form part of Liverpool 2.0.

Those changes have proven to be ultimately positive so far, with Jurgen Klopp‘s side sitting on top of the Premier League pile in January having dropped out of the top four for the first time since 2016 last time out.

Four emotional farewells took place on the pitch after the final home game of the season in May, but 14 more followed them out of the exit door as the summer months progressed.

Let’s take a look at how all of the Reds who departed in 2023 are getting on in their latest endeavours.

James Milner

One of the club’s greatest-ever free transfers left in the same manner eight years later, as he called time on his glorious career on Merseyside.

The former No. 7 went on to join Brighton and has continued to add to his incredible tally of appearances, placing himself within striking distance of Gareth Barry’s all-time record in the competition (653).

He recently hinted that he could extend his stay on the south coast, which would give him a great chance of becoming the competition’s highest-ever appearance maker.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain‘s career started in terrific fashion back in 2017/18, before a cruel knee injury in the Champions League semi-final against Roma set him on a path to the frustrating spell that followed.

His next opportunity was handed to him by Besiktas, who currently sit fourth in the Turkish Super Lig at the midway point.

Ox was always partial to a goal when fit during his time at Anfield, and has continued in that vein by netting four times from midfield in the league so far this season.

Naby Keita

It was an equally frustrating Anfield career for Naby Keita, who registered just 129 appearances in a five-year spell thwarted by injuries, before making a move to Werder Bremen.

His fitness problems have followed him to the Bundesliga, however, where he has played just 81 minutes for his new club so far having battled with adductor and muscle issues in Germany, along with illness.

Keita’s current deal is set to expire in 2026, but both he and the club will be hopeful he can have more of an impact on the pitch between now and then.

Roberto Firmino

It was a farewell tour for Roberto Firmino after it was announced in March that he would be leaving the club at the end of his deal.

After saying a tearful goodbye at Anfield, he joined the Premier League exodus to Saudi Arabia and linked up with the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Allan Saint-Maximin at Al-Ahli.

The Brazilian has netted just three times in the Saudi Pro League so far, and having not started since October, you wouldn’t bet against him making a return to Europe in the near future.

Jordan Henderson

In what was one of the more shocking moves of the summer, Jordan Henderson ended his 12-year stay at Anfield and the club was faced with only its second captaincy change in two decades.

The man who lifted every trophy available to him in a Liverpool shirt became one of three Reds to depart for Saudi Arabia, linking up with former team-mate Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq.

He now plays alongside Gini Wijnaldum in midfield as he did for a number of years on Merseyside, but recent reports indicate that he is keen to sacrifice much of his fortune and return to Europe.

Fabinho

Henderson was joined by fellow midfielder Fabinho in the Saudi Pro League, with both sides hovering just above mid-table at the halfway point of the campaign.

Fabinho has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Al-Ittihad, including two starts in the Club World Cup he won with Liverpool back in 2019.

The Brazilian now plays alongside the likes of Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante for Marcelo Gallardo’s side, and recently returned to Anfield alongside Firmino to watch the Reds defeat Newcastle 4-2 on New Year’s Day.

Arthur

He became something of a forgotten man for the Reds, during a period in which he played just 13 minutes under Klopp in a loan stint hampered by injuries.

Arthur is having much better fortunes at his new club Fiorentina, however, making 20 appearances with two assists in Serie A so far.

Sold youngsters

It wasn’t just senior players who parted ways with Liverpool over the summer, as youth prospects took their next steps away from Anfield.

Leighton Clarkson, Layton Stewart, Max Woltman, Elijah Gift and Kerron Samuels all found homes at new clubs, with Clarkson having already recorded 27 appearances in all competitions for Aberdeen following last season’s successful loan spell.

Stewart has made sporadic cameos in the Championship for Preston so far but is expected to leave on loan this month, while Woltman is yet to feature in League One for Oxford United.

Gift now plies his trade in the Athletic Club youth system – and scored against his old side in an U21 cup clash earlier this month.

Samuels is now part of Brentford U18s, but has only made one appearance so far this season.

Released youngsters

Jack Bearne‘s next chapter came in Scottish second tier with Greenock Morton, while goalkeeper Liam Hughes was made to wait until January to secure his next move to Finnish club FC Haka.

Charlie Hayes-Green wound up at Bolton, while Oludare Olufunwa has recently lined up with fellow ex-Red Tony Gallacher in the Scottish Premiership at St Johnstone.

Fidel O’Rourke is the only player still without a new club since being let go in the summer, but Iwan Roberts is having more joy at Welsh side Bala Town having made 19 appearances so far in this campaign.