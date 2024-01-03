James Milner‘s incredible Premier League career reached another milestone on Tuesday night after he played the full 90 minutes for Brighton against West Ham.

The midfielder was involved from the start in his side’s goalless draw with the Hammers, a game which marked his 632nd appearance of the Premier League era.

It sees him draw level with Ryan Giggs’ total, a player who spent his entire career at Sir Alex Ferguson’s all-conquering Man United side.

Milner’s next league outing will see him move up to solo second in the league’s all-time appearance list, with only Gareth Barry having played more times in his career.

The 37-year-old – who turns 38 on Thursday – is showing no signs of slowing down, despite making his debut for Leeds at the age of just 16.

He left Liverpool on a free upon the expiry of his contract in the summer, and there is now a very real possibility of the former No. 7 breaking the competition’s all-time appearance record.

Just 21 more appearances would see him topple Barry, but with only 18 games of the Seagulls’ campaign remaining, it would require him to extend his stay at the Amex.

Milner’s current deal at Brighton expires this summer, but having made 13 appearances in the league already this season he clearly still has a place within Roberto De Zerbi’s squad.

Speaking after the game, the midfielder revealed some of his secrets to the longevity he has been able to achieve at the top level, hinting that he still fully enjoys the elite competition despite his age.

“I think it’s just try and do everything you can in all parts, and focus on your football on the field, off the field,” Milner told Sky Sports on Tuesday night.

“Take advantage of the coaching you get, the facilities we have at all the academies as a young player coming up, the physios, the sport scientists.

“I think the biggest thing is that drive and still enjoying it. I’m very fortunate to be at a football club like Brighton with a fantastic group of players, fantastic dressing room.”

Milner will be 39 come the end of the 2024/25 season, but with his engine still clearly ticking along nicely you certainly wouldn’t bet against him putting another 21 games under his belt before his race is run.

It has been an exceptional career and he continues to go from strength to strength as time fails to keep up with him.

Watch out, Barry!