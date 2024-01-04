Mohamed Salah will miss four Liverpool games due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, but his success in the competition could result in up to nine games missed for the Reds.

For the second consecutive time, AFCON is being played across January and February, and for Liverpool, that means they will have to be without Salah.

But the number of games he will miss is dependent on Egypt’s progress in the tournament – they reached the final last time out – plus Liverpool’s success in domestic cup competitions.

He will definitely miss four games – the FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal, Bournemouth (A) and both legs of the League Cup semi-final against Fulham.

Egypt’s final group game is scheduled for January 22, and even if he was to be eliminated at that stage, the second leg of the cup semi-final on January 24 would come too soon.

Moreover, another match would be added to this list should Liverpool require a replay for their FA Cup tie against the Gunners – which would take place in the week beginning January 15.

AFCON starts on January 13, and the final will take place on February 11, so there is a strong possibility of him missing up to a further five domestic games.

If Egypt progress to the round of 16, Salah will be all but unavailable for the visit of Chelsea on January 31, plus a possible FA Cup fourth-round, should the Reds qualify, on January 27.

A place in the quarter-final will add the league trip to Arsenal on February 4 to the games missed, and progress to the semi-final will rule him out of the visit of Burnley on February 10.

It is interesting to note that the last time Salah featured in the tournament he was back playing for Liverpool four days after the defeat in the final, he came on as a substitute.

The 31-year-old does not like to waste any time getting back to action and all Liverpool will hope is that when he does return, he does so fit and healthy and ready to add to his impressive contributions so far this season.

It will be a waiting game to see how far Egypt progress to the number of games he misses, and Liverpool’s progress, or lack thereof, in the FA Cup will also play a part.