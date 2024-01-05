Liverpool fans were forced to relive yet another VAR blunder on Tuesday night, with referee chief Howard Webb admitting a penalty should have been awarded for Martin Odegaard’s handball last month.

It has been a season littered with refereeing errors so far in 2023/24, with a breakdown in communication costing the Reds a legitimate Luis Diaz goal away at Tottenham back in September.

Supporters needed little confirmation that Odegaard committed an offence in the area during the 1-1 draw with the Gunners at Anfield before Christmas, with Webb’s explanation only serving to add to the frustration.

The former referee took part in the latest episode of ‘Match Officials Mic’d Up’ on Sky Sports to discuss the latest series of controversial incidents, with the Arsenal skipper’s handball naturally on the agenda.

“Whether it’s instinctive or deliberate, he gets a huge advantage by bringing the arm back towards the ball,” Webb conceded while reviewing the footage.

“The feedback we got back afterwards was very clear, the game expects a penalty in this situation and I would agree. As such, this one did not reach the right outcome on that basis.”

It provides little comfort for fans, who were well aware an infringement had been made in the first instance, and there was naturally plenty of discussion on social media afterwards…

Many were baffled by the process…

So Webb admits yet another clear cut error robbing #LFC of a win. Add this to the Diaz nonsense + crazy red cards v Spurs. That's 2 wins & 5 pts. A massive difference. We should be unbeaten & 7 pts clear. Yet another title perfectly setup & #rigged for the Manc UAE boys. https://t.co/4dT6HiwGjo — Futbol: O Jogo Bonito (@David___LFC) January 16, 2024

PGMOL chief Howard Webb has now admitted two glaring mistakes which cost Liverpool 5 points in the PL. 1. Martin Odegaard’s handball against #AFC

2. Luis Diaz’s offside against #THFC#LFC should have been unbeaten & 7 points ahead of Man City. pic.twitter.com/TtAtbnMEpk — SHooMit (@SHoomwitter) January 16, 2024

That’s 5 points they’ve admitted to taking from us then. https://t.co/cpVnObw3RS — LiverpoolFF (@LiverpoolFF) January 16, 2024

“So that’s 5 points already. What a bunch of useless refs monitoring VAR.” – Maybe Lloyd in the comments.

“The highest standard of officiating for the best league in the world” In two of the biggest games of the season, referees have robbed Liverpool through sheer and utter incompetence pic.twitter.com/SFS0BFzljN — Tom Little (@TomL1ttle_) January 16, 2024

“Apparently this the new normal. Admit they cost Liverpool the game after few weeks. “If the championship comes down, again, to one or 2 points, this game, and others would be the ones deciding it. Still no one really held accountable for such incompetence.” – swiv in the comments.

You can’t get much more ‘clear and obvious’ mistake than ‘his hand is on the floor’ what with his hand not being on the floor. https://t.co/y5EICmSMET — Phil Blundell (@PhilBlundell) January 16, 2024

“What I don’t understand from this is, the ref clearly says he has his hand on the floor. VAR and the AVAR can clearly see that his hand wasn’t on the floor so how is that not a clear and obvious error from the ref?” – Jamie Burke on Facebook.

We knew we got screwed over against Spurs. We knew we got screwed over against Arsenal. PGMOL admitting it twice makes no difference. We have the worst officials in all of Europe and they will keep making these 'mistakes' because it's an old boys club. — Samy (@sazzam31) January 16, 2024

And plenty questioned the familiar role of Coote…

Was it Coote that got that handball wrong? Should officially be taken off of Liverpool games for good. — Matt (@LegendEskimoBoy) January 16, 2024

Howard Webb’s admitted that we should’ve had a penalty vs Arsenal and that David Coote made a massive mistake. Why has he been on our games since then as well? He’s clearly incompetent to a high extent and also bias against Liverpool. Pathetic. — ?????? (@WilcoFtbl) January 16, 2024

Considering how long VAR has taken to make blatantly obvious decisions this season (Aston Villa offside goal against Everton on Sunday), it’s absolutely comical how quickly they waved this one away. David Coote couldn’t wait to “check complete” this one. Not at all suspicious. https://t.co/f41G8bWBrg — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) January 16, 2024

“No consequence though for failure to meet the minimal acceptable standard of competency. That is the question to Howard Webb. “When will gross error result in consequence up to & including termination? “Not a ‘LFC’ issue. System wide level of incompetence. “The idea of an independent panel not under the PGMOL is the way forward out of this mess. American sport utilises that concept and it works.” – in the comments.

Surprise Surprise..

David Coote should not be officiating at Premier League level.

This is an absolute horrendous call which he has all the time in the world to make the right decision, he is the only person who thought this wasn't handball.

Shamblolic, an embarrassment. https://t.co/LP33lHnCZi — Davolaa (@Davolaar) January 16, 2024

Despite another apology for a costly error – Liverpool are still top of the league…

We’ve been robbed of 5 extra points and we’re still top https://t.co/SNyZBqShNZ pic.twitter.com/j40tlUhUug — ?? (@aman66ii) January 16, 2024

“We should be three points better off (2 points from the Arsenal game and at least one from Spurs). That would put us five points clear of City and Villa as well as 9 points clear of Arsenal and Spurs when you deduct the points they wouldn’t have gained. We can’t change it and in my opinion it’s still going to be a ‘two horse race’ between us and City with us 100% in pole position. Howard Webb and his cronies can do one, they’ll only derail us if we let them.” – Steve in the comments.

Crazy how many points clear we would be at the top of the league if it wasn’t for corruption This Liverpool side is special, and nothing can stop them. ? pic.twitter.com/Bu4YZKnqgf — Liam ? (@LiamMLFC) January 16, 2024

wouldve been 31 if it wasnt for “well done boys, good process” https://t.co/T1jt9gA0Vz pic.twitter.com/CZ1SoNQPWH — M (@Mxhbappe) January 16, 2024

Despite yet another oversight costing Liverpool points, Jurgen Klopp‘s side still find themselves at the top of the pile as we embark on the second half of the campaign.

It is a testament to the resilience and character shown by the Reds that they have overcome such adversity to sustain a title challenge, despite there being something of an officiating crisis across the division.

Reviewing such mistakes live on air doesn’t necessarily make it any easier for fans to accept them, but it at least provides some level of the transparency that Webb has promised to deliver.

Let’s hope the universe balances out and we are handed some fortune of our own between now and May!