Jurgen Klopp hailed the “important” return of big players for Liverpool on a day that saw a host of the club’s youngsters impress in a 5-2 win against Norwich.

Here are four key points from the manager after Sunday’s FA Cup victory…

A promising Mac Allister update

The Argentine was left out of the matchday squad as a ‘precaution’ and the manager was hopeful his absence will be for this match only.

“I would say last game of the season, a decider, he could have played, but in all other games not,” Klopp said of his No. 10. “He felt a little bit and we just said, ‘nah’.

“I think he should be ready on Wednesday.”

Let’s hope so, he’s been brilliant of late!

“I am not made of wood”

The past few days have not been easy for anyone associated with the club, and that certainly includes Klopp.

“It’s not always easy, but I have to put myself together,” Klopp said of his emotional state. “I received all the messages that people send, I’m not made of wood.”

He gave the Kop a big show of heart after the match, this farewell tour is not going to be easy on any of us!

A day of big returns

Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dominik Szoboszlai all made their returns from injury against Norwich, a big boost for Liverpool ahead of an important week.

“It was very important that we could give them minutes,” Klopp said.

“Trent and Dom were not that long out, and Robbo was out for a long time and each minute they can get now is really important, and today (Sunday) it helped to share intensity.”

But how many of them start on Wednesday against Chelsea?

“A lot to come” from the academy

With four academy players named in his starting lineup and another four on the bench, Klopp’s legacy and the success of the youth setup was front and centre on Sunday.

“There are a lot of really good players coming up still. The academy is in a good moment, I would say, production-wise. It’s wonderful,” Klopp assessed.

And when James McConnell, who made his full debut against Norwich, was mentioned, Klopp broke out into a big smile which spoke volumes of his thoughts about the 19-year-old.

On McConnell, Klopp said: “He’s a smart footballer, he has the necessary aggression, the vision and all these kinds of things so he can play in that position, on the six.”

