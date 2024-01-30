With the January transfer window due to close on Thursday night, Bobby Clark is one of those who could leave Liverpool amid interest from the Football League.

When the deadline passes at 11pm on Thursday, the Reds could be a few bodies lighter when it comes to the fringes of the first-team squad and beyond.

Nat Phillips is expected to depart on loan – again – with Blackburn, Cardiff and Leeds among the clubs interested, while Mateusz Musialowski is among the others to attract interest.

There are not likely to be any high-profile exits, of course, with Jurgen Klopp‘s senior ranks to stay largely the same.

According to the Liverpool Echo‘s Keifer MacDonald, though, a decision will be made on whether or not to send Clark on loan as clubs from the Championship and below circle.

The 18-year-old is said to be of interest to “several” sides, one of which is in the second tier and the remainder in League One.

That is yet to materialise in official contact, but an increase in competition in Klopp’s midfield as players return could result in a temporary switch.

With Dominik Szoboszlai back fit, there was no outing for Clark during the FA Cup thrashing of Norwich on Sunday, while there is hope that Thiago could soon rejoin training.

There are high hopes for the teenager, though there is a level of uncertainty over many players as Klopp plays out his final months on Merseyside.

Clark shared a photo of himself with the legendary manager to his social media channels on Monday, in a reminder that, if a loan move beckons, their time together could be coming to an early end.

It remains to be seen whether a move will be granted, and much could hinge on the fitness of Klopp’s squad after the visit of Chelsea on Wednesday night.

But a loan could certainly benefit Clark, who had previously attracted interest from Derby, who are currently fourth in League One under the impressive Paul Warne.

Harvey Blair is another youngster who could leave before Thursday’s deadline, with Billy Koumetio, Tom Hill and Melkamu Frauendorf also likely to be considered for moves.

Owen Beck will complete his return to Dundee on Tuesday, following a brief stint back at Liverpool as left-back cover.