Though Jurgen Klopp has a stronger squad to choose from as Liverpool host Norwich in the FA Cup, the manager is likely to show in faith in youth during the tie, too.

The contributions of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have already marked this out as a special season for Liverpool’s academy.

But who could be next off the production line at Kirkby? Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Norwich could offer significant clues.

Here, we take a look at three youngsters who have every chance of playing some part at Anfield this weekend.

Owen Beck

Liverpool’s reluctance to lose Owen Beck on a permanent deal this month was underlined when, amid rumours of a potential Celtic bid arriving, he was brought off the bench at Bournemouth.

The 21-year-old had already spent the first part of the season on loan at Dundee and so his appearance for a second club in the Reds meant that, under FIFA rules, he would not be able to play for the Scottish champions – or any other side bar Dundee again – this term.

And you wonder whether Jurgen Klopp took that decisive step with an appearance in this FA Cup clash in mind.

Andy Robertson may be available once more, but he is unlikely to have 90 minutes in him, while Joe Gomez has played six full games back-to-back and surely needs to be protected.

With that in mind, an opportunity for Beck makes sense, and would justify the decision to prematurely end what was turning out to be an incredibly successful loan.

Dundee fans were hugely impressed with the combination of combativeness and attacking threat Beck provided down the left – those sound like qualities that make him a perfect fit for a Klopp team.

Bobby Clark

Bobby Clark has already featured in all three domestic competitions this season, but how he would love to add to the 28 minutes he has clocked up in significant fashion against Norwich.

Klopp certainly seems to believe he is capable, saying of his brief cameo in the League Cup semi-final against Fulham on Wednesday: “It’s so nice to bring Bobby Clark on. Everyone can see he is ready.”

And his case for more time on the pitch is aided by the fact that the Reds’ midfield options are thinned by the absences of Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Wataru Endo, while Dominik Szoboszlai is only just returning.

A forward-thinking No. 8 who came through as a winger, Clark in fact profiles not too dissimilarly to Szoboszlai, and he will hope to get a chance to sell himself as a potential support act to the Hungarian on Sunday.

Trey Nyoni

With Liverpool expecting so many players back from injury this week, Trey Nyoni’s place on the bench is perhaps under threat for the visit of Norwich.

But that cannot mask that the 16-year-old is much closer to first-team involvement than many might have expected following a summer move from Leicester‘s academy.

Since arriving on Merseyside, Nyoni has looked simply a cut above at U18 level, and was part of the side that thrashed Arsenal 7-1 in the FA Youth Cup last weekend.

He has also trained with the first team on numerous occasions, earning himself a place in the squad in the Premier League (Brentford), the FA Cup (Arsenal) and League Cup (Fulham, twice) as a result.

Should he manage to sneak into the 20 for this one and were Liverpool to carve out a handy lead heading into the final stages, it is not out of the question that the manager would hand Nyoni a debut.