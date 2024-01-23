Liverpool will accept loan offers for Calvin Ramsay and Nat Phillips this month, with assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders confirming “there’s interest” from clubs.

Ramsay and Phillips have both returned to the AXA Training Centre in January after unsuccessful loan spells at Preston and Celtic respectively.

While Phillips’ half-season terms at Celtic were simply not renewed, the decision was made to recall Ramsay early, as with four others so far this month.

But unlike Owen Beck, who made his Premier League debut against Bournemouth on Sunday having been brought back from Dundee, there is no immediate future at Liverpool for the pair.

“Him and Nat, good examples. There’s interest, which is good,” Lijnders explained when asked about Ramsay’s situation.

“We have to find with the agent, with himself, with the clubs, the right decision for the player.

“He needs to have game time, he needs to play, have a lot of success.

“That’s why I like the move of Fabio [Carvalho to Hull], for example. He plays a lot, he’s straight away decisive together with Tyler [Morton].”

Along with Beck and Ramsay, Liverpool have recalled James Balagizi, Rhys Williams and Billy Koumetio this month, with a chance for others to join them.

Williams has since joined Port Vale in League One, after the termination of his deal at Aberdeen, while Balagizi is on the verge of a move to Kilmarnock having failed to break through at Wigan.

Liverpool could consider further interest in Koumetio, while offers are expected for winger Harvey Blair, and U21s captain Tom Hill is another who is open to an exit.

Lijnders joked: “Matt Newberry, our head of loans, he’s full of business this window – he needs a holiday after this, for sure!

“These boys all have potential, otherwise they would not be with us, but they need as well the right pathway.

“A good loan can do wonders.”