LiverpoolFC have served up a variety of home and away kits down the years, but which designs could be repurposed for the upcoming seasons?

There have been some subtle but famous touches to shirts worn by the Reds throughout their 132-year history, many becoming synonymous with the club’s illustrious history of success and silverware.

Nike stepped in as Liverpool’s shirt manufacturer ahead of the 2020/21 season and have already provided us with some smart kits in each campaign that has followed.

Since they came in, we have seen them create offerings which feature subtle tributes to famous shirts of years gone by, including this season’s away kit which resembles the colour scheme of the 1995/96 campaign.

We’re turning back the clock and taking a look at some more designs we would like to see return in modernised form for Liverpool 2.0.

1989-91 home kit

A timeless classic.

The white collar has returned at various points in recent seasons, but a full nod to the kit used shortly before the start of the Premier League era could draw a fitting full circle.

It was the shirt worn when the Reds lifted their 18th league title, and perhaps a return to that era could inspire renewed dominance in the top flight that was lost for three decades.

2017/18 home kit

Introduced as part of the club’s 125th-anniversary celebrations, a remake of the darker red home strip sported on the rollercoaster run to Kyiv could fit perfectly for the Liverpool’s next big milestone.

It has arguably been the most popular jersey of the Jurgen Klopp era, and truly marked the beginning of an incredible journey that has ensued under the great man.

The darker shades in the shirt sparked a longer-term move away from the brighter colours we used to see, and the change certainly doesn’t seem to have done on-pitch fortunes any harm.

2009/10 third kit

Another fan favourite, the all-black number worn by the likes of Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard would almost certainly be a success in the modern day.

It takes us back to a time under Rafa Benitez in which reaching the latter stages of the Champions League was an expectation rather than a hope, a feeling which has been brought back to life by the current manager.

Admittedly, the iconic three stripes wouldn’t be able to feature with the current supplier for obvious reasons.

But as long as the black with gold trim makes an appearance we’ll be happy with that.

1981/82 away kit

A trip back to a time when the Reds were the true conquerors of Europe.

Often the nicest designs are the simplest, and this one certainly ticks the box with a yellow colour that has come and gone from the selections on offer in the years that have followed.

It should be compulsory to have at least one yellow kit each season!

2005/06 special kit

As was the case after the 2001 UEFA Cup triumph, Reebok designed a special home kit to be worn specifically in Europe and the Club World Cup to commemorate the historic fifth European Cup won in Istanbul during the previous season.

We may have to save this idea for whenever we lift No. 7 – and in truth, these things are normally organised long before the trophy winners are decided in May.

But it is nice to dream and any shirt which can showcase us being crowned kings of Europe would be a sight for sore eyes.

1998/99 away kit

Unlike some of the other choices, this kit doesn’t necessarily take us back to happy times as far as being a Liverpool supporter is concerned.

Sometimes, though, the best kits just so happen to fall during periods of relative misfortune, and we are big fans of the long block of red all the way down this white-sleeve concoction.

Bring it back!

2019/20 goalkeeper kit

Goalkeeper kits don’t tend to be best-sellers, but this one was very much an anomaly in that regard.

Alisson‘s first season as Liverpool’s No. 1 (as far as squad numbers are concerned) was marked by perhaps the slickest goalkeeper design in the club’s recent history.

It was also the shirt worn en route to the historic 19th Premier League title win, and any excuse to relive that is fine with us!