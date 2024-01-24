Chelsea match Liverpool record as they reach the League Cup final

On Tuesday night, Chelsea overturned a first-leg deficit to secure their place in the League Cup final, potentially setting up a rematch of the 2022 final with Liverpool.

Liverpool could be in for a rematch of the 2022 League Cup final, should they progress to the final, as Chelsea came from behind to book a place at Wembley in February.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea were 1-0 down, heading into the second leg of their semi-final against Middlesbrough, but with home advantage they made light work of the Championship opposition.

Liverpool supporters were no doubt hoping for a solid display from Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough, to see them through to the final, but it didn’t ensue.

While the away team threatened in the opening few minutes, Chelsea then dominated, taking advantage of mistakes on the ball and ultimately winning 6-1 on the night.

It was the joint-biggest second-leg winning margin in League Cup semi-final history, matching Liverpool’s 5-0 against Crystal Palace in 2001.

On that occasion, Vladimir Smicer, Igor Biscan, Robbie Fowler and Danny Murphy (2) all scored as the Reds took another step towards the treble.

The title for biggest win on aggregate in the semi-final goes to Man City, who beat Burton Albion 10-0 in 2019, after an incredible 9-0 first-leg victory.

On Tuesday, Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer both scored, with the former netting twice in a man-of-the-match display. Axel Disasi and Noni Madueke also bagged, as well as Jonny Howson who scored an unfortunate own goal.

Morgan Rogers at least gave the Middlesbrough fans something to celebrate, though slightly in jest, when he curled in an 88th-minute consolation in front of the travelling supporters.

It will be Chelsea‘s 10th appearance in a League Cup final, a record only bettered by Liverpool who have reached 13.

That could soon become 14, but Jurgen Klopp‘s team will need to be on high alert as they defend a 2-1 lead at against Fulham.

If they do, it would mean a rematch of the 2022 League Cup and FA Cup finals, when Liverpool claimed both trophies on penalties after goalless draws.

Fulham have never progressed this far in the League Cup and have never won a a major trophy. Their last major final was in the 2010 Europa League, when Roy Hodgson’s team were beaten 2-1 by Atletico Madrid.

This year, the League Cup final will take place on Sunday, February 25, at Wembley.