SHEFFIELD, ENGLAND - Wednesday, December 6, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the FA Premier League match between Sheffield United FC and Liverpool FC at Bramall Lane. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal: 4 changes with Van Dijk not in squad

Jurgen Klopp has named a strong starting lineup for Liverpool’s FA Cup third-round tie at Arsenal, despite 10 players being ruled out in the buildup.

The Reds are one of few clubs in the Premier League whose schedule is packed throughout January, due to their involvement in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

While the majority of sides, Arsenal included, are afforded a near two-week winter break, Klopp and his players are in action twice in the next four days.

READ: Why Virgil van Dijk is not in the Liverpool squad vs. Arsenal

Despite suggestions Klopp could rotate his side for the third-round clash, Liverpool will field a strong XI at the Emirates with four changes.

Alisson starts behind a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez.

The absence of Wataru Endo and Dominik Szoboszlai sees a midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones.

And Harvey Elliott fills in for Mohamed Salah on the right, joining Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Virgil van Dijk is not part of the squad due to illness, though Diogo Jota is among those on the bench along with 16-year-old Trey Nyoni.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta has made three changes to his side from the 2-0 loss to Fulham on New Year’s Eve, with Aaron Ramsdale, Jorginho and Reiss Nelson coming in.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Gomez; Mac Allister, Gakpo, Jones; Elliott, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Bradley, Chambers, Gravenberch, McConnell, Nyoni, Clark, Gordon, Jota

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Nelson, Havertz

Substitutes: Raya, Cedric, Walters, Sousa, Smith Rowe, Nwaneri, Trossard, Martinelli, Nketiah

