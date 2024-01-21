Jurgen Klopp has made big decisions in midfield and attack as Liverpool visit Bournemouth, with two changes from the side before the winter break.

After 10 days away, the Reds are back in action this evening with a Premier League clash at Dean Court.

The injury situation is yet to ease for Klopp and his players, though it is expected to improve in midweek, leaving the manager with few real decisions to make this time out.

Alisson starts in goal after joining a number of the squad in heading to Dubai for the winter break.

Conor Bradley continues to fill in for Trent-Alexander-Arnold at right-back, making his Premier League debut alongside Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

At the base of the midfield is Alexis Mac Allister, who is flanked by Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones.

That leaves Luis Diaz to take up duties on the right flank, accompanying Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota in attack.

Having come through a relentless period to top the table and make progress in the cups, Liverpool will be looking to avoid a typical sluggish start after time away.

Klopp still has options to switch things up from the bench, though, including Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch.

Owen Beck is in the squad despite speculation over a move to Celtic, while a shortage of outfielders sees both Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian named.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Substitutes: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo

Bournemouth: Neto; Zabarnyi, Hill, Mepham; Aarons, Christie, Cook, Tavernier; Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Substitutes: Travers, Greenwood, Kelly, Billing, Kilkenny, Marcondes, Scott, Brooks, Moore