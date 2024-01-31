★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 28, 2024: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during the FA Cup 4th Round match between Liverpool FC and Norwich City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 5-2. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea: Szoboszlai starts, Bradley keeps place

Jurgen Klopp has opted for four changes as Liverpool host Chelsea in the Premier League this evening, with key players back in the starting lineup after injury.

Chelsea are visitors to Anfield tonight as Liverpool look to maintain their lead at the top of the league and keep the title challenge going.

Klopp has made four changes from the 5-2 victory over Norwich at the weekend, with Alisson one of those to keep his place.

Conor Bradley is retained at right-back, leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, with Virgil van Dijk back to partner Ibrahima Konate while Joe Gomez stays at left-back.

Passed fit, Alexis Mac Allister is restored to the No. 6 role, joined by the returning Dominik Szoboszlai and in-form Curtis Jones.

Mohamed Salah remains out with a hamstring injury, but Klopp has a wealth of options in attack as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez all start.

Though Thiago was back in training on Monday, the Spaniard is not available for this clash, but there are a number of strong options in reserve.

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Jones; Jota, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Kelleher, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, McConnell Gravenberch, Elliott, Clark, Gakpo

Chelsea: Petrovic; Disasi, Silva, Badiashile, Chilwell; Caicedo, Enzo, Gallagher; Madueke, Sterling, Palmer

Substitutes: Argylle, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Gusto, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk, Washington, Nkunku, Broja

