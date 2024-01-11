Dominik Szoboszlai has cast doubt over his involvement in Liverpool’s next game away to Bournemouth, though the midfielder said “it’s possible” he could play.

Szoboszlai has been sidelined since the 4-2 win over Newcastle on January 1, having picked up a hamstring injury shortly before being substituted.

The Hungary captain has therefore missed the last two games, with Curtis Jones and the fit-again Alexis Mac Allister starting alongside Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch against Arsenal and Fulham respectively.

Though Liverpool have fared well in his absence, with both Wataru Endo and Mohamed Salah away on international duty, coupled with a growing injury situation, Szoboszlai’s return is much-awaited.

Speaking to Nemzeti Sport after picking up Hungary’s Athlete of the Year award earlier this week, the 23-year-old gave an update on his fitness.

“I’m still running without a ball, but soon I will be able to carefully try training with a ball. I am getting better,” he explained.

Asked whether he could be fit for the trip to Bournemouth on January 21, he replied: “Yes, it’s possible, but we don’t want to rush anything.

“I’d rather miss one more match, if that’s what it takes, so that I don’t injure the previous strain and can play continuously.”

Unsurprisingly, both player and club will be taking caution when it comes to Szoboszlai’s return, but the hope will be that he is passed fit to play at Dean Court.

While Jurgen Klopp still has a number of options to rotate in midfield and attack, the No. 8 had been slated to fill in for Salah during his stint at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Harvey Elliott has proved an ill-fitting right winger in the past two fixtures, with the youngster seemingly better used in midfield, while Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota have both moved there in-game.

“If the question is whether I will play on the wing, my answer is that it is not ruled out, and I play where I am needed,” Szoboszlai said.

“We haven’t talked yet about how my task might change in Mohamed Salah‘s absence, and for now the important thing is that I can play as soon as possible.”