Liverpool celebrated another hard-earned three points after beating Newcastle, but the experience wasn’t made better by Gary Neville’s commentary.

It was glorious to see Mo Salah smash home his second penalty of the game to seal Liverpool’s win, especially after Neville had blighted the game for UK television viewers.

On duty with Peter Drury, the Man United legend came in for plenty of criticism from Reds as supporters complained about his commentary and bias.

Some favouritism is expected from a former-Man United player, but Neville’s narration was frustrating to listen to at times. At least he didn’t have Martin Tyler with him, though!

Liverpool fans voiced their annoyance at the Sky Sports commentary, with some making light of the Mancunian’s annoying agendas.

Gary Neville is the commentary equivalent of watching Mrs Brown’s Boys whilst having your head squashed in a vice until your eyeball pops out. — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) January 1, 2024

I know it’s the last place Gary Neville wants to be after a few bevvies on NYE but his co commentary is the equivalent of watching grass grow#LIVNEW — Mick Quinn (@mickquinn1089) January 1, 2024

Me the entire 90 minutes listening to Gary Neville’s commentary… pic.twitter.com/AnX6RzFLoO — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) January 1, 2024

Really hope Gary Neville gets subbed at half time — Stephen Tries (@StephenTries) January 1, 2024

Me: Just trying to enjoy watching a Liverpool match Gary Neville about to deliver 90 minutes of the worst, most biased takes you’ve ever heard: pic.twitter.com/RXRuoEcKH3 — The Vimto Kid (@AlexWatt187) January 1, 2024

Gary Neville genuinely ruins 80% of my enjoyment of a football match — Jay (@ScouseCommie) January 1, 2024

We wasted like 75 chances, missed a pen and our players were clearly losing it towards the end. Yet, Gary Neville’s commentary is undisputedly the most annoying thing of the first half. — MSZ (@ThisIsMS2) January 1, 2024

Others couldn’t even make light of the commentary

Gary Neville said the game was end to end when Newcastle have 0.06xG. Liverpool have been dominant in everything except their finishing. https://t.co/Hq6f0jBDEF — Red (@TaintlessRed) January 1, 2024

Honestly, just take no notice of Neville. A gobshite in a Newton-le-Willows pub. https://t.co/9xsvBr4vs6 — Neil Atkinson (@Knox_Harrington) January 1, 2024

A masterclass in trying to create a narrative from Neville here. — bob (@Robbie_OR) January 1, 2024

Not gonna lie, the combination of Neville’s insufferable commentary and Anthony Taylor’s beyond atrocious refereeing is making this borderline unwatchable. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) January 1, 2024

Gary Neville should not be allowed to commentate on Liverpool matches. Trying to suggest that was a dive is just laughable. He has no objectivity at all. — And Could He Play (@andcouldheplay7) January 1, 2024

Really is time to take Neville off commentary in games, regardless of who's playing. He's become offensively bad. Just keep him in the studio where he can be good. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 1, 2024

Sky need to pull Neville off Liverpool games, it's embarrassing. He's completely incapable of being objective or impartial as far as #LFC are concerned. — Nik Postinger (@nikpostinger) January 1, 2024