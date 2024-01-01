★ PREMIUM
Fans call out Gary Neville’s “insufferable” commentary – it “shouldn’t be allowed”

Liverpool celebrated another hard-earned three points after beating Newcastle, but the experience wasn’t made better by Gary Neville’s commentary.

It was glorious to see Mo Salah smash home his second penalty of the game to seal Liverpool’s win, especially after Neville had blighted the game for UK television viewers.

On duty with Peter Drury, the Man United legend came in for plenty of criticism from Reds as supporters complained about his commentary and bias.

Some favouritism is expected from a former-Man United player, but Neville’s narration was frustrating to listen to at times. At least he didn’t have Martin Tyler with him, though!

Liverpool fans voiced their annoyance at the Sky Sports commentary, with some making light of the Mancunian’s annoying agendas.

 

Others couldn’t even make light of the commentary

