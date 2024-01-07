Liverpool fans had a theory as to why Alan Shearer seemed to favour Arsenal in his commentary during Sunday’s win, claiming they should be “four or five up.”

It was an admittedly poor start from Liverpool, but Arsenal were the masters of their own undoing as they missed chance after chance – or failed to find the last pass altogether.

With the likes of Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz misfiring, the two sides went in at the break at 0-0, allowing Jurgen Klopp the time to change the game.

But according to Shearer, in his role as commentator for BBC Sport, Arsenal “should have been four or five up” at half-time, with a strange bias coming through.

This was picked up on by a number of Liverpool supporters on social media, with many pointing out Shearer’s reaction to the penalty won by Diogo Jota in Monday’s 4-2 win over Newcastle.

The Newcastle legend labelled Jota “fucking embarrassing” for going down under contact from Martin Dubravka, and there was a sense he was still reeling almost a week later.

Alan Shearer has just said Arsenal “SHOULD be four or five up at least” They’ve had five shots on target and not one of them has really troubled Alisson. “At least” — Adam Rowe (@adamrowecomedy) January 7, 2024

Arsenal with an XG of 1.3 but should be 4 or 5 up @alanshearer? — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 7, 2024

Can anyone confirm if Alan Shearer is wearing an Arsenal shirt? — Lfc Kev (@Kev1Lfc) January 7, 2024

Alan Shearer presumably bewildered that it's not a 9-7 scoreline here — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 7, 2024

Just a consolation goal there from the Purple Reds. The score remains Arsenal 7 Liverpool 1, according to Alan Shearer. Just don’t tell him how many crucial saves Alisson has had to make. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) January 7, 2024

Is Alan Shearer a secret Arsenal fan ? — Ian (@Nukey70) January 7, 2024

Great unbiased commentary from Alan Shearer today – not salty at all after Monday night ? pic.twitter.com/n8UjBFcmFU — David Gibb (@GIBBY316) January 7, 2024

BBC should offer a ‘no Alan Shearer’ commentary. He’s very salty about that penalty isn’t he.

‘Should be 5 or 6 up’ ???? — Trevor Gerrard (@TrevorPGerrard) January 7, 2024

Not Alan Shearer being salty on the commentary. I wonder why — Mike Kearney (@MikeKearney1) January 7, 2024

Alan Shearer has got to get over that defeat now, it’s been a week love x — Rebekka (@rebekkarnold) January 7, 2024

Well, we've damaged Alan Shearer irreparably. — Steven Kelly (@SteKelly198586) January 7, 2024

Alan Shearer on the gantry after the final whistle went: #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/XBOCaaDc2m — TheScouseColossus (@ScouseKolo55u5) January 7, 2024

Such is the partisan, reactionary nature of mainstream football analysis, it is rare that a game goes by without a pundit or commentator being called out for bias.

A measured take would have been that Liverpool were fortunate to go into half-time without conceding, but that Arsenal themselves were wasteful in both their finishing and chance creation too.

Still, the Reds had the last laugh – just like they did at Anfield on New Year’s Day!