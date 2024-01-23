Liverpool are 90 minutes away from a return to Wembley, but they still have plenty of work to do to get beyond Fulham and into the League Cup final.

Fulham vs. Liverpool

League Cup semi-final second leg | Craven Cottage

January 24, 2024 | 8pm (GMT)

The Reds were forced to come from behind in the first leg two weeks ago to give themselves an advantage at Craven Cottage, with quickfire goals from Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo enough to seal a 2-1 win at Anfield.

The return leg awaits on Wednesday night, when Jurgen Klopp’s side will be looking to book their place in the League Cup final for the second time in three seasons.

Here’s a look at everything you’ll need to know ahead of Fulham vs. Liverpool

1. Team news

It has been a tricky few months on the fitness front for Liverpool, but they look set to potentially welcome one player back into the fold on Wednesday evening.

Andy Robertson has been declared fit to join the squad for the trip to London, having been out of action with a dislocated shoulder since October.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Trent Alexander-Arnold will hopefully not be far behind him, but Wednesday night is set to come slightly too soon for both.

2. Gakpo eyeing history

Cody Gakpo could write his name into the club’s record books should be get on the scoresheet at Craven Cottage.

The Dutchman would become the first-ever Liverpool player to register a goal in five successive matches in the competition, having netted in every round of the competition so far this season.

He certainly seems to like the League Cup!

3. No away goals – penalties possible

As is now the case in Europe, away goals do not apply in the League Cup semi-final, meaning any win by one goal for Fulham would extend the contest into extra time.

The match will not go straight to penalties, as it does after 90 minutes in the earlier rounds, but we could see spot-kicks if the aggregate score remains level after two hours.

Let’s just hope it doesn’t come to that!

4. Not a foregone conclusion

Fans are naturally beginning to dream of another trip to Wembley, but the score is by no means settled in this cup tie.

The hosts knocked Tottenham out of the competition in the second round back in August and have won six of their 10 home games in the Premier League so far this season.

5. Positive away fortunes

That said, Liverpool themselves boast an impressive record on the road this season, topping the league in terms of away form with six wins from 11.

It was another impressive outing away to Bournemouth at the weekend, and the Reds will be looking to continue that trend on Wednesday night.

It is a far cry from last season’s away fortunes, with Liverpool having already picked up as may league wins on their travels as they managed in the whole of the 2022/23 season.

6. Hunt for double figures

Liverpool are bidding to become the first team in the competition’s history to reach 10 League Cup triumphs, having re-established their position as the cup’s most successful team by lifting the trophy in 2021/22.

The other finalists that year were Chelsea, but they will have to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Middlesbrough on Tuesday night if they are to set up the possibility of a re-run.

The Reds have reached the last four an impressive 19 times in 58 attempts, and have won 13 of their 18 semi-final ties so far.

7. Craven Cottage record

Only a win will suffice for Fulham if they are to have a chace of reaching their first-ever League Cup final, something they have not achieved in this fixture at Craven Cottage in over 12 years.

The hosts were 1-0 winners over the Reds back in 2011 with a side that included Danny Murphy, when a late Clint Dempsey strike was enough for Martin Jol’s side to pick up all three points.

That drought does only account for five matches, however, with the Lilywhites having had a number of spells in the Championship over the last decade.

8. Chance for six in a row

Liverpool are quietly putting together another impressive winning run, with a perfect record in 2024 so far and five consecutive victories in all competitions.

A draw would be enough to ensure the Reds are in the Wembley showpiece at the end of next month, but a victory and another statement performance would do confidence no harm for what is still to come.

9. Unpopular referee – and no VAR

Simon Hooper – the man in the middle for Luis Diaz’s wrongly disallowed goal at Tottenham in November – is in charge of this one, and he will do so without the assistance of VAR.

It had been planned for the technology to be introduced at this stage in the competition, but Middlesbrough’s progression to the last four means that we will now have to wait until the final due to the lack of VAR at Championship stadiums.

Hooper will be assisted by Adrian Holmes and Simon Long on the touchlines, with Tony Harrington on fourth official duty.

10. Keep updated with us!

If you’re looking for biased, by-the-minute commentary of everything happening at Craven Cottage then look no further than TIA’s very own matchday liveblog!

As always, we are on hand to bring you the latest from another huge game, and our coverage begins at around 7.15pm (GMT) on our website.

Let’s get back to Anfield south!