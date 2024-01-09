Good and bad news on Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai injuries

Liverpool’s assistant manager has given a positive update on Virgil van Dijk‘s fitness but Dominik Szoboszlai will have to wait a little longer.

While news of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s injury was disappointing for supporters, Pep Lijnders did have some more positive information about Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Van Dijk missed the match against Arsenal with illness but is now “good to go,” according to Lijnders.

On Tuesday, the coach said: “Virgil ran yesterday while we were doing training with the subs, so he did a few jogs. He looked good – smiling, speaking together with Jot (Diogo Jota).”

Additionally, Lijnders told Liverpool’s official website that Van Dijk “will be back in the squad, he recovered well. So it really helped him not to travel to London.”

Van Dijk could start against Fulham then, especially given he has 11 days to recover before playing Bournemouth.

Unfortunately, Dominik Szoboszlai likely won’t be involved vs. Fulham, but he “is progressing well on the pitch, running,” said Lijnders.

He then added that Szoboszlai “is not far away” but told Liverpool’s website he is “not available for” the League Cup semi-final at Anfield.

On Monday night, Szoboszlai himself offered a brief update, telling M4 Sport: “I’m getting better. The first game of the year didn’t go as planned [for me], but it won’t take long and I’ll be back.”

The game against Arsenal was the only match he has missed through injury since arriving in the summer. His athletic ability to get up and down the pitch deep into games has seen him fit seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp‘s plans.

With the Hungarian unable to feature against Fulham, Liverpool will likely start with a midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch.

The latter only played half an hour on Sunday and will be eager to start – he has probably been the summer signing with the least influence so far this season.

It is touch and go whether Van Dijk will start, though the fact he was ill and not injured is a positive sign.

Ibrahima Konate has been playing just one game a week recently, so Klopp would likely prefer to have his captain back in the fold for this one, to play next to Jarell Quansah.