Rafael Benitez has paid tribute to departing manager Jurgen Klopp and discussed what he understands about the process involved in leaving Anfield.

Benitez was relieved of his duties at Liverpool back in 2010, with only four other managers taking the reigns in the thirteen-and-a-half years that have followed.

Naturally, the Celta Vigo manager was asked about the news that this season will be Klopp’s last on Merseyside, and he delivered a response that intrigued supporters.

“I have an advantage and that is that I have people in Liverpool, and people at Liverpool. So I know more or less how it happened,” the Spaniard explained as he previewed his side’s clash with Girona, as translated by @MCeleste1923.

“The only things I have for Klopp are positive words because he is a friend of mine, because I have a good relationship with him and he has done a great job and is doing a great job.

“Everything I can tell you about Klopp and Liverpool is positive.

“I know the situation a little better from within. It has more merit that, being there, he comes out, says it, and that’s it, and gives time for the club to organise itself.

“He is very German, they warn in advance and it is not a shock.

“Let’s hope that things go well for Liverpool, and when another coach arrives as well that things go very well for the club.

“The merit that [Klopp] has is that he has said it now, they are going to fight for everything.

“He is a coach and club that I admire and appreciate.”

While many interpreted his comments as somewhat cryptic, the reality is that he is simply explaining the procedure of parting ways as someone who has lived experience and a present-day connection to the club.

Benitez himself became a well-loved character during his six-year stay at Liverpool, guiding the club to their fifth European Cup in just his first season in charge.

He also lifted the FA Cup 12 months later and led his side to a further Champions League final in Athens in 2007.

There will no doubt be plenty of other players and managers from the club’s past to have their say on the huge story between now and May.

In truth, the situation is as straightforward as it seems and the focus remains on the task ahead rather than what comes after it.