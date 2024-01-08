★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Ibou’s beanie launch & Jones shows up White – 6 things spotted vs. Arsenal

According to Mikel Arteta, performance and merit-wise, Liverpool were not the deserved winners – but two goal celebrations for a 2-0 win tells a completely different story.

There were questions about how Jurgen Klopp would approach the FA Cup third round tie, but he named a strong lineup that, in the end, would keep the Reds in all four competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s whipped delivery forced the ball into the back of the net before Luis Diaz put the final nail in Arsenal‘s coffin, making for a thoroughly enjoyable 2-0 win.

There was plenty to pick out from the victory and fans were quick to spot some brilliant moments…

 

Ibou, not a fan of beanies?

Ibrahima Konate‘s performance saw him deservedly named Man of the Match, but his reaction to Liverpool’s opening goal may prove more memorable.

As Trent rushed to the corner post and was swamped by his teammates, Ibou couldn’t help but give the fan who joined in some hefty hits on the head before ripping his beanie off and throwing it away.

Pure chaos!

 

Jones embarrasses White…

This moment was glorious, every angle of it just hits the spot.

Curtis Jones twisted Ben White like a pretzel, and he could only lash out in embarrassment – a very smart move from the No. 17.

Can we also add, how was that not a booking?!

 

No look from Diaz

A leaf out of Bobby’s book and we’re not mad about it, what a hit from the No. 7!

He didn’t need to take another look at Aaron Ramsdale or the goal, he knew exactly where he was going to launch the ball and it was special.

We’re seeing the spark back in his game, long may it continue!

 

Papa Diaz enjoyed his son’s goal!

Nothing more needs to be said, does it?

He’s a fixture at every game now and it’s a joy to see him living it up – bring on more Papa Diaz celebrations.

 

Emirates bounces for Liverpool

The away support at the Emirates was incredible from start to finish, and the scenes captured by those who got to be part of it are special:

This team, our fans – hard not to think we’re building up to something special

 

Time for a piggy back

While Jurgen Klopp was busy with his fist pumps, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Jones were having their own celebration on the way back to the dressing room.

And if you’re wondering, it’s Jones giving Macca a lift back to the tunnel.

What a group of players.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024