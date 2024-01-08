According to Mikel Arteta, performance and merit-wise, Liverpool were not the deserved winners – but two goal celebrations for a 2-0 win tells a completely different story.

There were questions about how Jurgen Klopp would approach the FA Cup third round tie, but he named a strong lineup that, in the end, would keep the Reds in all four competitions.

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s whipped delivery forced the ball into the back of the net before Luis Diaz put the final nail in Arsenal‘s coffin, making for a thoroughly enjoyable 2-0 win.

There was plenty to pick out from the victory and fans were quick to spot some brilliant moments…

Ibou, not a fan of beanies?

I don't know what I find funnier Trent fighting for his life or Konaté lashing the fans hat ? pic.twitter.com/m9MCmLCnTU — The Scouse Republican (@Boss__Tha) January 8, 2024

Ibrahima Konate‘s performance saw him deservedly named Man of the Match, but his reaction to Liverpool’s opening goal may prove more memorable.

As Trent rushed to the corner post and was swamped by his teammates, Ibou couldn’t help but give the fan who joined in some hefty hits on the head before ripping his beanie off and throwing it away.

Pure chaos!

Jones embarrasses White…

Ben White vs Curtis Jones ?#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/VS6ALRKlxj — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 7, 2024

This moment was glorious, every angle of it just hits the spot.

Curtis Jones twisted Ben White like a pretzel, and he could only lash out in embarrassment – a very smart move from the No. 17.

Can we also add, how was that not a booking?!

No look from Diaz

He’s definitely got his mojo back. pic.twitter.com/jhiqwnCSgV — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) January 7, 2024

A leaf out of Bobby’s book and we’re not mad about it, what a hit from the No. 7!

He didn’t need to take another look at Aaron Ramsdale or the goal, he knew exactly where he was going to launch the ball and it was special.

We’re seeing the spark back in his game, long may it continue!

Papa Diaz enjoyed his son’s goal!

Señor Diaz soaking in his lads winner ? pic.twitter.com/2RGDolfopm — – (@Swezton) January 7, 2024

Nothing more needs to be said, does it?

He’s a fixture at every game now and it’s a joy to see him living it up – bring on more Papa Diaz celebrations.

Emirates bounces for Liverpool

AWAY END SCENES! JUST WAIT FOR NUNEZ SLAPPING THE LADS HEAD AND KONATE LOBBING HIS HAT INTO OUR END ?? pic.twitter.com/5Qa5cIBAeh — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) January 7, 2024

The away support at the Emirates was incredible from start to finish, and the scenes captured by those who got to be part of it are special:

Arsenal (a) We're on the march with Jurgen's army pic.twitter.com/LupmYJOly2 — Liverpool Hardcore (@LFCHardcore_) January 7, 2024

Heavy being in hospo for that? pic.twitter.com/gEUWnliyMY — Ben smith (@_bensmith28) January 7, 2024

Arsenal (A)? unreal let offs don’t think me feet touched the floor for a good few minutes?? pic.twitter.com/BMNETqxFtD — Han?? (@hannLFC) January 7, 2024

This team, our fans – hard not to think we’re building up to something special

Time for a piggy back

While Jurgen Klopp was busy with his fist pumps, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo and Jones were having their own celebration on the way back to the dressing room.

And if you’re wondering, it’s Jones giving Macca a lift back to the tunnel.

What a group of players.