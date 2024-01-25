Jurgen Klopp gave a brilliant yet measured response when asked about a much-photographed banner that re-appeared in Liverpool’s away end on Wednesday night.

The Reds booked their place in the League Cup final for the second time in three seasons by seeing off Fulham, completing a 3-2 aggregate win in the semi-final on Wednesday night.

An early strike from Luis Diaz put Liverpool in great shape to progress, but Issa Diop’s equaliser made for a tense last quarter of an hour at Craven Cottage.

Klopp’s side managed to hang on to make it through, and a famous banner with the words ‘Imagine being us’ was lifted by a jubilant travelling Kop.

Speaking after the game, the manager gave a beaming smile when speaking about the banner, but insisted the focus of him and his side remains on the further challenges to come.

“It’s completely fine that our fans feel it like that, I’m really happy and pleased for them, but we play in four days against Norwich,” the boss explained in his post-match press conference.

“That’s my problem if you want. But then three days after that we play Chelsea and then Arsenal.

“So, imagine being us and having to play all the games we have to play. That’s not as enjoyable as watching them but it’s fine, absolutely fine.”

Liverpool’s hectic schedule is a by-product of their success on all fronts so far this season, with Klopp’s side still involved in all four major competitions.

The form doesn’t appear to have suffered, however, with the Reds now on a nine-game unbeaten streak having been near perfect since the turn of the year.

Fans can continue to dream about the prospect of Liverpool parading all four trophies in the city centre in May, but the manager’s attention is still firmly on the task at hand.

The visit of Norwich awaits at Anfield this weekend, before a huge week on the league front that features meetings with Chelsea and Arsenal.