Liverpool will face Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday night and there are a number of figures with a chance to write their names into the record books.

The teams will meet at Wembley next month in the Carabao Cup Final, in a repeat of the 2022 edition of the competition.

The teams met on the opening weekend of this season and played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Luis Diaz opened the scoring before Axel Disasi equalised on 37 minutes.

The last Anfield encounter finished 0-0 in January of last year. The game was memorable for Jurgen Klopp celebrating his 1,000th career game as a manager.

It was also the 50,000th fixture in English top-flight history.

Klopp eyeing history

Should Liverpool win this evening Jurgen Klopp will record the 200th league victory of his Liverpool career.

He will do in fewer games than any other Reds manager. This will be his 318th game.

Only others to reach the landmark – Bob Paisley (355 games), Bill Shankly (378) and Tom Watson (434).

This will be the 73rd meeting between the clubs in all competitions in this Millennium alone.

The Reds have scored in 30 of their last 31 league games since the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge last April.

Trent aiming for exclusive club

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s next appearance for Liverpool will be his 300th in all competitions and will put him third on the all-time list of players to reach the milestone at the age of 25 years 116 days.

Only Ian Rush (25 years 47 days) and Emlyn Hughes (25 years 54 days) were younger.

Liverpool are five goals short of recording 250 in all league games against Chelsea.

Darwin Nunez’s next league appearance will be the 50th of his Liverpool career.

The Uruguayan is the first player this season in Europe’s big-five leagues to reach double figures for non-penalty goals and assists (10 each) in all competitions.

Goals hard to come by

Both of last season’s encounters ended 0-0 and took the number of consecutive draws in the fixture (excluding penalty shoot-outs) to seven in all competitions.

The goals scored in the Stamford Bridge meeting five months ago came after four successive 0-0 draws, which include the two major domestic cup finals in 2022, each of which Liverpool won on penalties.

The goal from Luis Diaz in the recent 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge followed 482 minutes without a goal in the fixture.

The last five league clashes have ended in draws, which is already a record between the clubs.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Salah 18, Jota 12, Nunez 11, Gakpo 9, Diaz 7, Jones 5, Szoboszlai 4, Gravenberch 3, Alexander-Arnold 2, Endo 2, van Dijk 2, Elliott 1, Mac Allister 1, Quansah 1, Robertson 1, own goals 5

Chelsea: Palmer 11, Jackson 8, Sterling 7, Fernandez 5, Madueke 4, Mudryk 4, Broja 2, Disasi 2, Thiago Silva 2, Badiashile 1, Chukwuemeka 1, Colwill 1, Nkunku 1, own goals 2