Jurgen Klopp’s legacy on show as fans praise “prolific” and “promising” youngsters

Three academy players ended their match against Norwich with a goal contribution, and just days after Jurgen Klopp’s announcement, one of many parting legacies was on show.

Against Norwich, Klopp started four academy products and another four sat on the bench – a continuation of what he has long done for this club, which is to give youngsters a chance.

He was immediately rewarded with Curtis Jones scoring from a James McConnell assist, before Conor Bradley then set up Darwin Nunez – two brilliant goals with origins from the academy.

The manager’s legacy on show just days after we all started to reflect on what the great man has given to this club.

McConnell, on his full debut, did not look out of place, nor did Bradley in his 13th outing – which concluded with two assists – or Jarell Quansah in what was his 17th appearance for the club.

With a 5-2 victory and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool fans made sure to acknowledge the young talent in the squad and Klopp’s role in nurturing them…

“Bradley is insane.. He is really a right footed Robbo prime. Its the engine powered by the non-stop brain that really seals it. He even seems like a rather skilled tackler, octopus like legs pulling in the ball from opponents.

“He should really start whilst TAA is in midfield, too good and with too much legs not to do so.” – Red Dagger in the comments.

“McConnell starting the game and playing like Messi, with Bradley, Trent and Jones being other academy graduates being part of the first team, all these are showing such a healthy club Mr. Klopp has built on the Merseyside. Chapeau!

fortitude in the comments.

The adage from Klopp has long been that, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’ and the faith he puts into the club’s young talent speaks for itself.

We will continue to see that before he makes his final bow and that legacy will live on long after he leaves.

