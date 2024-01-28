Three academy players ended their match against Norwich with a goal contribution, and just days after Jurgen Klopp’s announcement, one of many parting legacies was on show.

Against Norwich, Klopp started four academy products and another four sat on the bench – a continuation of what he has long done for this club, which is to give youngsters a chance.

He was immediately rewarded with Curtis Jones scoring from a James McConnell assist, before Conor Bradley then set up Darwin Nunez – two brilliant goals with origins from the academy.

The manager’s legacy on show just days after we all started to reflect on what the great man has given to this club.

McConnell, on his full debut, did not look out of place, nor did Bradley in his 13th outing – which concluded with two assists – or Jarell Quansah in what was his 17th appearance for the club.

With a 5-2 victory and a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup, Liverpool fans made sure to acknowledge the young talent in the squad and Klopp’s role in nurturing them…

It really shouldn’t be taken for granted the level Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah have shown this season, or that James McConnell can slot in so seamlessly. With Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold already mainstays, this could be a golden era for Liverpool’s academy. — David Lynch (@dmlynchlfc) January 28, 2024

I really like Conor Bradley. I also really like James McConnell. I really, really like Jarell Quansah. When Beck and Clark come on, I like them too. This is the result of 9 years of Klopp's ethos at the club. We have a prolific youth setup again. I am still in pain. — barry (@BackseatsmanLFC) January 28, 2024

The biggest compliment you can pay James McConnell is to say he doesn’t look like a 19-year-old central midfielder making his full debut for LFC. — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) January 28, 2024

Really exciting how well our young boys are playing this season. — Erin Mc Asterisk (@ErinNYC75) January 28, 2024

Bradley is some player, looking forward to seeing more of him. If there’s one positive of Klopp’s departure, it’s that he’s leaving us with some very promising young players — simone??????? (@simonefitz_) January 28, 2024

“Bradley is insane.. He is really a right footed Robbo prime. Its the engine powered by the non-stop brain that really seals it. He even seems like a rather skilled tackler, octopus like legs pulling in the ball from opponents. “He should really start whilst TAA is in midfield, too good and with too much legs not to do so.” – Red Dagger in the comments.

“McConnell starting the game and playing like Messi, with Bradley, Trent and Jones being other academy graduates being part of the first team, all these are showing such a healthy club Mr. Klopp has built on the Merseyside. Chapeau! – fortitude in the comments.

Klopp has so many options. Youngsters like Bradley, Quansah, and McConnell are stepping up. Endo, Salah, and MacAllister not even in the squad. The squad is well set up to navigate through 4 competitions. — Steve McVeigh (@Boxingscience20) January 28, 2024

It’s boss how Klopp gives young and talented players the opportunity to play in the first team and gain great experience in their development going forward. We’ve got so many great young guns at the moment, and to name a few: Quansah

Bradley

McConnell

Clark

Beck

Gordon ??? — Kristian Andersson? (@KAndersson86LFC) January 28, 2024

Standing ovation from the Anfield crowd for 19-year-old James McConnell as he is replaced by Luis Diaz. Jurgen Klopp was quick to congratulate the youngster with a bear hug. An afternoon McConnell will never forget — Keifer MacDonald (@KeiferMacD) January 28, 2024

The adage from Klopp has long been that, ‘if you’re good enough, you’re old enough’ and the faith he puts into the club’s young talent speaks for itself.

We will continue to see that before he makes his final bow and that legacy will live on long after he leaves.