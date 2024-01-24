Liverpool have booked their place in the final of the Carabao Cup, setting up a clash with Chelsea at Wembley for their first chance of silverware this season.

The Reds secured passage to Wembley with a 3-2 aggregate win over Fulham, after a difficult second leg at Craven Cottage that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the 2024 Carabao Cup final.

Who is in the final?

Obviously Liverpool.

They have joined Chelsea in the showpiece tie, after Mauricio Pochettino’s side thrashed Middlesbrough 6-1 in their second leg on Tuesday night to win 6-2 on aggregate.

When is the final?

Sunday, February 25.

Kickoff time at Wembley is confirmed as 4.30pm GMT.

Haven’t we been here before?

Yes, the two sides met last time Liverpool won the Carabao Cup in 2022.

The Reds have reached the final of the tournament a record 14 times, winning nine times – also a record.

Who do Liverpool play either side?

The final falls between Premier League trips to Brentford (February 17) and Nottingham Forest (March 2).

If Liverpool progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup, that tie will be held in the week commencing February 26, and likely on February 28.

It means the visit of Luton in the league will be moved, having initially been scheduled for February 24.

How many tickets can we expect?

Chelsea have been allocated 31,939 tickets for this season’s final, therefore Liverpool can be expected to receive the same.

That would be down on the allocation from the 2022 final, with 32,999 Liverpool supporters in attendance.

How much will tickets cost?

Adults

Level Two (seat only) – £150

Level Two (seat only) – £125

Category one – £108

Category two – £97

Category three – £76

Category four – £58

Category five – £41

17 to 21-year-olds

Level Two (seat only) – £112.50

Level Two (seat only) – £93.75

Category one – £81

Category two – £72.75

Category three – £57

Category four – £43.50

Category five – £30.75

65 or overs/16 and under

Level Two (seat only) – £75

Level Two (seat only) – £62.50

Category one – £54

Category two – £48.50

Category three – £38

Category four – £29

Category five – £20.50