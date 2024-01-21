Liverpool head to Bournemouth for an important Premier League clash this afternoon, looking to pull further clear of Man City at the top of the table. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.

Today’s blog is run by Henry Jackson, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @HenryJackson87 & in the comments below.

Teams

Bournemouth: Neto; Zabarnyi, Hill, Mepham; Aarons, Christie, Cook, Tavernier; Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke

Subs: Travers, Greenwood, Kelly, Billing, Kilkenny, Marcondes, Scott, Brooks, Moore

Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below: