Liverpool head to Bournemouth for an important Premier League clash this afternoon, looking to pull further clear of Man City at the top of the table. We’re live to bring you the latest.
Kickoff is at 4.30pm (UK), the referee is Andy Madley.
Teams
Bournemouth: Neto; Zabarnyi, Hill, Mepham; Aarons, Christie, Cook, Tavernier; Kluivert, Sinisterra, Solanke
Subs: Travers, Greenwood, Kelly, Billing, Kilkenny, Marcondes, Scott, Brooks, Moore
Liverpool: Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez; Mac Allister, Elliott, Jones; Diaz, Nunez, Jota
Subs: Kelleher, Adrian, Quansah, Beck, McConnell, Gravenberch, Clark, Gordon, Gakpo
