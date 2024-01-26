Jurgen Klopp has shocked supporters by announcing his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. He is hosting a press conference to explain why.

The German sent shockwaves through the club, and indeed football, with the announcement that he will not be continuing as manager beyond the season, and now he will speak live to the press about the decision.

Klopp will be live from the AXA Training Centre at 3pm (GMT) alongside CEO Billy Hogan, watch live and follow along with us here.

