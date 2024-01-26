★ PREMIUM
KIRKBY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 26: Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool addresses the media at a club press conference ahead of the Emirates FA Cup tie with Norwich City at AXA Training Centre on January 26, 2024 in Kirkby, England. The club and Jurgen Klopp announced earlier in the day that he was to leave the club at end of the current season bringing an end to his successful nine year spell at the club. (Photo by Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  

WATCH: Jurgen Klopp press conference – Why he is leaving Liverpool FC

Jurgen Klopp has shocked supporters by announcing his decision to leave the club at the end of the season. He is hosting a press conference to explain why.

The German sent shockwaves through the club, and indeed football, with the announcement that he will not be continuing as manager beyond the season, and now he will speak live to the press about the decision.

Klopp will be live from the AXA Training Centre at 3pm (GMT) alongside CEO Billy Hogan, watch live and follow along with us here.

Our coverage updates automatically below:

