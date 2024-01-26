Jurgen Klopp has announced the shock news that he will leave Liverpool FC at the end of the season, explaining that he is “running out of energy.”

Klopp’s contract was due to run until the conclusion of the 2025/26 campaign, but the manager has now delivered the news of his early exit.

In a statement released via the club on Friday morning, Klopp explained that he was “running out of energy” in his position, and would therefore depart.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything.

“But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“After the years we had together and after all the time we spent together and after all the things we went through together, the respect grew for you, the love grew for you and the least I owe you is the truth – and that is the truth.”

The 56-year-old revealed that he told the owners of his decision to leave in November.

Liverpool have also confirmed that assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz, as well as elite development coach Vitor Matos, will also be leaving in the summer.

Meanwhile, interim sporting director Jorge Schmadtke will also leave the club at the end of this month.

FSG president Mike Gordon has revealed that the search for Klopp’s successor has already begun.

Gordon said: “Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign.

“Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jurgen.

“As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to place on record our gratitude to Jurgen for everything he has done and continues to do for Liverpool Football Club. Thank you, Jurgen. When the time comes, you will never walk alone.”