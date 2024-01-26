Jurgen Klopp has praised the reaction of his players to learning the news of his departure and vowed to continue to “fight for everything” for the remainder of his stay.

The manager was speaking after he announced he will depart the club this summer, detailing the “important” business of delivering the news to certain individuals before it was made public.

This Is Anfield understands that Klopp only informed his squad of his decision before training on Friday morning, and the manager has insisted the response to that was “top.”

“The relief was there when I made the decision for myself to be honest,” the boss admitted in a special press conference held at the AXA Training Centre.

“Today it’s mixed, but I’m not as emotional as I will be when it comes to it finally, because I spoke today to the players.

“The two important things I had to do was tell our supporters and to tell the players, and I don’t know 100 per cent about the reaction of the supporters but the reaction of the players was top.

“It was really good, we’ve known each other so long, they know I don’t say things like that walk away or stuff like this.

“We have so many other things to do and I’m fully in that. So there’s not a lot of emotion yet, I’ve had a lot of talks in the last days when I had to tell people slightly earlier than I had to tell the public.

“There were some tears but that’s normal after such a long time together, but besides that, it’s just the right thing to do.

“The club needs time to plan the future while we are sorting the present, and that’s exactly what will happen now.

“The players, we have a really strong bond, so they didn’t ask questions yet because we are professionals.

“The boys are in a really good mood, it was not that they were getting up and having a party when I told them but it was just an announcement.

“It’s different to other situations, usually when a manager is in a dressing room and talks about that he got sacked and just says goodbye, and that wouldn’t have happened here.

“We can grow even more together in this situation and that’s 100 per cent the aim of the players and me.

“And as I said to try to squeeze everything out of the season, there was before no guarantee that we will win anything this season and there is now no guarantee.

“We will be completely in it and we will fight for everything, I am here with 100 per cent and that’s the good news.

“I just know I cannot do the job in the future but I can do it very well right now, and that’s what I will do.”