Jurgen Klopp has dismissed suggestions in some quarters that the club’s owners have played a role in his decision to leave Anfield.

The manager addressed the media a matter of hours after it was announced that the 2023/24 season would be his last at Liverpool.

Former defender Jose Enrique was among those to question the motives of the decision, claiming to Sky Sports: “He must fight to sign players.”

Klopp had no time for such insinuations, reiterating that his depleting “energy” was the primary cause for his upcoming departure.

“There is nothing to add on really,” the boss said during a special press conference from the AXA Training Centre.

“We can clarify things, we can speak about it, I saw only this morning Jose Enrique, which I like a lot and he obviously has a big Liverpool heart.

“He said ‘Whatever I say it’s still about FSG’ and I can tell you, Jose, it’s not, nothing to do with it.

“It would be so easy in this job to just blame the owners and say ‘Yeah we would have won more trophies if FSG spent more.’

“Was I always happy with each second what we did exactly? No. But it was absolutely fine, this club is still different.

“We built two stands which will last forever, they will stay there, this stadium is wonderful.

“We did what we did properly, we did it the Liverpool way that I love.

“I understand 100 per cent that’s a fan view, that’s fine. A professional view can never be like that.

“If we blame anybody for not winning the Champions League three times, more often probably, it’s me. It’s my job to make that happen, to work with the team we have.

“Everybody brought us to that point. 97 points is exceptional, having a team who can gain 97 points is exceptional.

“It is too important to do it with 50 per cent. This team is set up for the future.

“When I said Liverpool 2.0 that didn’t include me obviously for the next 10 years, but the team is there, the basis is there.”