Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon has revealed that Liverpool have already started their search for Jurgen Klopp‘s successor.

The German’s decision to depart Anfield at the end of the season after 10 years at the helm was confirmed by the club in a bombshell announcement on Friday morning.

Reacting to that news, Gordon offered gratitude, saying: “First and foremost, on behalf of John Henry and Tom Werner, I would like to state our profound appreciation for Jurgen.

“It goes without saying that we will be hugely saddened to lose not just a manager of such calibre, but a person and leader for whom we have enormous respect, gratitude and affection.

“At the same time, we fully respect his wishes and the reasons why he has decided the current season will be his last at Liverpool.

“In keeping with Jurgen’s expressed wishes, we will save the comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate time but nevertheless, we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to reaffirm that his appointment remains one of the greatest blessings of our time as owners.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Jurgen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted.

“To appropriate an adage synonymous with another Liverpool managerial great, Jurgen Klopp ‘made the people happy’ and we have total confidence he will continue to do so until his eventual departure.”

Klopp explained in an interview with the Reds’ official website that FSG had been informed of his intention to step down as far back as November.

And, according to Gordon, that has allowed work to already start on identifying a manager who can take on the daunting task of replacing the 56-year-old.

He added: “It is testament to Jurgen’s unstinting professionalism and ongoing commitment to the best interests of Liverpool FC that his decision was arrived at in a way which allows for business as usual to be maintained for the remainder of his tenure while simultaneously creating an opportunity for us to prepare for the future.

“Our priority now is two-fold. First, to ensure that the progress that has been made on the pitch this season is maintained in the final months of the campaign.

“Second, to continue the due diligence behind the scenes which will allow our football operations department to adapt to a future without Jurgen.

“As ever, these ambitions will be pursued in the best interests of the club and its supporters and we will update fans as and when significant developments are made.

“Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to place on record our gratitude to Jurgen for everything he has done and continues to do for Liverpool Football Club. Thank you, Jurgen. When the time comes, you will never walk alone.”