Liverpool’s staff exodus continues in the wake of Jurgen Klopp‘s departure, with the club announcing sporting director Jorg Schmadtke will leave his post at the end of the transfer window.

The Reds have a significant number of positions to fill over the coming months after it was announced Klopp, assistants Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will all depart at the end of the campaign.

A season of change is upon the club and a lot will rest on the decisions of owners FSG to safely navigate Liverpool through it all, though finding a new sporting director would not have come as a surprise.

Schmadtke signed on a short-term deal last summer after the departure of Julian Ward, and his tenure will last only to the end of the January transfer window, with the club confirming his impending departure.

There were early concerns over his contributions, but a successful summer transfer window eased any tension, though Schmadtke has never been viewed as a long-term suitor in the role.

With the announcement, Schmadtke said: “Liverpool is a very special club so to have had the opportunity to work here has been a huge honour for me, even though I knew from the outset that it would only be for a short period.

“I would like to thank everyone – the owners, manager, staff, players and fans – for the support I have been given and offer my best wishes for the rest of this season.”

He will not preside over any further incomings with the Reds not expected to do any business on the incoming front before the January transfer window closes on February 1.

FSG president Mike Gordon said of Schmadtke: “We would like to place on record our gratitude to Jorg for the important role he has played since joining Liverpool last summer.

“He has made a valuable contribution, both in terms of the support he provided to Jurgen Klopp and the assistance and guidance given to our outstanding football operations department.”

The task of replacing Schmadtke is more interesting than ever as the next sporting director will need to work alongside a new manager who has, obviously, yet to be appointed.

There have previously been names mooted for the position but they have then quickly been rebuffed, including former Leipzig chief Max Eberl.

A season of change ahead for the Reds with plenty of appointments to get right.