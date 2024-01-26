Jurgen Klopp has sent shockwaves through Liverpool by announcing his decision to leave the club at the end of the season, and here he explains why.

Friday brought the news none us never hoped to ever hear, that Klopp will not be manager of the club once this season reaches its conclusion.

Klopp announced the news via the club, acknowledging that it will be a “shock for a lot of people” – that’s an understatement!

But he did his best to try and explain the decision, one which will also lead to the departure of Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos.

In his announcement video, Klopp noted that he is “running out of energy” and reveals he made his decision known back in November, he said: “It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now.

“I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside.

“I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things. That means a season starts and you plan pretty much the next season already.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that. I obviously start thinking about it.”

That’s quite the revelation to have!

The tributes will pour in once the shock starts to wear off but for now, Klopp is eager to focus on what can still be accomplished this season.

“We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions (to say goodbye),” he said.

“There’s enough time to do these kinds of things. Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us.

“We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool.

“Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future.”