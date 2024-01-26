Following the shocking news that this season will be Jurgen Klopp‘s last at Anfield, the manager has revealed when he knew it was time to leave the club.

The Liverpool boss announced on Friday morning that he is calling time on his remarkable eight-year stay on Merseyside, despite having previously signed an extension until 2026.

He cited diminishing “energy” as a reason for his upcoming departure, but insisted that would be “no problem” between now and the end of the season.

Speaking exclusively to the club’s official website, Klopp admitted that he informed the club in November of his desire to leave, insisting he is still “healthy” and that fans have nothing to worry about on that front.

“I am OK. I am healthy, as much as you can [be] at my age,” he explained.

“I told the club already in November. I have to explain a little bit that maybe the job I do people see from the outside.

“I’m on the touchline and in training sessions and stuff like this, but the majority of all the things happen around these kind of things.

“When we sat there together talking about potential signings, the next summer camp and can we go wherever, the thought came up, ‘I am not sure I am here then anymore’ and I was surprised myself by that.

“I obviously start thinking about it. It didn’t start [then], but of course last season was kind of a super-difficult season and there were moments when at other clubs probably the decision would have been, ‘Come on, thank you very much for everything but probably we should split here, or end it here.’

“That didn’t happen here, obviously. For me it was super, super, super-important that I can help to bring this team back onto the rails. It was all I was thinking about.

“When I realised pretty early that happened, it’s a really good team with massive potential and a super age group, super characters and all that, then I could start thinking about myself again and that was the outcome.

“It is not what I want to [do], it is just what I think is 100 per cent right. That’s it.”

It is not the news any Liverpool supporter wanted to hear, but the boss has made a decision and plenty of work remains between now and May.

The incredible story that began in 2015 could still have some important chapters to add between now and May, and you can imagine the squad will be as motivated as ever to achieve something big.