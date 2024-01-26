★ PREMIUM
LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 7, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Cup 3rd Round match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at the Emirates Stadium. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
“Build him a statue!” – Liverpool fans react to ‘heartbreaking’ Jurgen Klopp news

Following the shocking news that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, fans naturally had plenty to say on an extraordinary day.

The Liverpool boss announced on Friday morning that he is calling time on his incredible stay on Merseyside, which began back in October 2015.

He has achieved legendary status at Anfield having lifted the Premier League, Champions League, a domestic cup double, the Club World Cup and more.

Despite looking back to his best and having previously agreed to extend his stay to 2026, Klopp sent a message to supporters that the 2023/24 campaign will be his last at the club.

Supporters have been devastated by the news, and it was greeted by a mixture of sadness and tributes online.

Let’s take a look at what fans have had to say about this huge story:

 

The day we have always dreaded…

 

Tributes flooded in for the great man…

It is not the news that any of us ever wanted, but attention must now turn to enjoying every last second of this wonderful era of the football club.

It has been a privilege to watch this version of Liverpool for the last eight years, let’s hope the story has a happy ending in May.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

