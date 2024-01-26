Following the shocking news that Jurgen Klopp will leave the club at the end of the season, fans naturally had plenty to say on an extraordinary day.

The Liverpool boss announced on Friday morning that he is calling time on his incredible stay on Merseyside, which began back in October 2015.

He has achieved legendary status at Anfield having lifted the Premier League, Champions League, a domestic cup double, the Club World Cup and more.

Despite looking back to his best and having previously agreed to extend his stay to 2026, Klopp sent a message to supporters that the 2023/24 campaign will be his last at the club.

Supporters have been devastated by the news, and it was greeted by a mixture of sadness and tributes online.

Let’s take a look at what fans have had to say about this huge story:

The day we have always dreaded…

Most shocking moment I've ever experienced as a Liverpool supporter since being a fan, hands down. Fucking hell. How do you replace that man? — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 26, 2024

Absolutely speechless. Heartbroken and speechless ?? — Aaron Cutler (@aaron_cutler) January 26, 2024

I wonder how the players are feeling now? — LeosGoals (@LeosGoalss) January 26, 2024

Obviously Klopp’s health is the most important thing, but I didn’t think the end of his tenure would’ve be upon us so soon, version 2.0 was just getting started. Damn ? https://t.co/xJmuY4YcAW — Caro Rosso (@LaCaroRosso) January 26, 2024

This is like when Shankly quit. Just told someone in the gym and their jaw dropped. — Matt Ladson (@mattladson) January 26, 2024

This feels like the news when Kenny stepped down the first time round. Like a dagger through the heart. — KopAce (@KopAce74) January 26, 2024

I think the end of the World may just have arrived — @voiceofanfield (@VoiceOfAnfield) January 26, 2024

Tributes flooded in for the great man…

The best in the world. https://t.co/iUne9lD3il — Michael Reid (@michael_reid11) January 26, 2024

Stunned. We're just gonna have to win it all this year then, aren't we? https://t.co/Jaalk0AqTZ — Mo Stewart (@The_Mighty_Mojo) January 26, 2024

Build the man a statue. Build him a stand. Build him a ground. Build him a statue so big the ground fits inside the statue. He deserves it. — Chris Hewitt (@ChrisHewittLFC) January 26, 2024

The man has given us, and me, everything. He’s the greatest. Win the lot for him now. — George Reid (@reid1892) January 26, 2024

To say I’m gutted is an understatement. #Klopp is one of our greatest managers of all time and just the most inspiring leader. #LiverpoolFC https://t.co/q4bsSWsUef — Mark Pearson (@54N_Mark) January 26, 2024

Ah man. Watched every Klopp match. The greatest we’ve had without a doubt. https://t.co/B3H2YQCSA0 — Rory Mitchell (@RoryMitchell) January 26, 2024

Honestly feel sick to my stomach. Never thought I’d feel this way about someone in football but the thought of being without Jurgen is devastating. I’m absolutely heartbroken. — Lizzi Doyle (@lizzidoyle) January 26, 2024

God, did not expect this one. Completely understand his reasons though, at some point you need to be able to switch off and relax, live a normal life.

He’s been be of the best we’ve ever had, it’s been a privilege https://t.co/DMpF2Ol6dy — Ian Salmon (@IanRSalmon) January 26, 2024

It is not the news that any of us ever wanted, but attention must now turn to enjoying every last second of this wonderful era of the football club.

It has been a privilege to watch this version of Liverpool for the last eight years, let’s hope the story has a happy ending in May.