Next Liverpool manager odds as Xabi Alonso favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp

Following the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bookmakers have positioned Xabi Alonso as favourite for next manager.

With Klopp announcing his decision to leave Anfield two years early, and this now his final campaign, the club are already searching for his successor.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon confirmed as much on Friday morning, soon after the news broke of Klopp’s imminent exit.

That has, unsurprisingly, led to speculation over the next Liverpool manager, with big shoes to fill given Klopp is one of the most successful to ever lead the club.

2KA9M23 Leverkusen, Germany. 01st Nov, 2022. Soccer: Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen - FC Brugge, Group Stage, Group B, Matchday 6, BayArena. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso looks ahead to the match. Credit: Marius Becker/dpa/Alamy Live News

Most bookmakers have Xabi Alonso, the former Reds midfielder who is excelling at Bayer Leverkusen, as favourite, with odds as low as 8/11 at time of writing.

Next is Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi (17/2), who would likely be a popular candidate among supporters, with Pepijn Lijnders third-favourite despite the confirmation that will also leave along with Klopp.

Lijnders aside, Julian Nagelsmann (14/1) has the third-best odds, with the 36-year-old currently in charge of the Germany national team.

BRIGHTON & HOVE, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (L) and Brighton & Hove Albion's manager Roberto De Zerbi embrace before the FA Cup 4th Round match between Brighton & Hove Albion FC and Liverpool FC at the Falmer Stadium. Brighton won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Rounding off the top five are Luis Enrique (25/1), now at Paris Saint-Germain, and Steven Gerrard (25/1), whose chances have all but gone after his sacking at Aston Villa and subsequent move to Saudi Arabia.

Others with decent odds are Diego Simeone (25/1), Graham Potter (33/1), Thomas Frank (33/1), Antonio Conte (33/1) and Ange Postecoglou (33/1).

Klopp to leave Liverpool

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 10, 2024: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp before the Football League Cup Semi-Final 1st Leg match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

