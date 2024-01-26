Following the news that Jurgen Klopp will leave Liverpool at the end of the season, bookmakers have positioned Xabi Alonso as favourite for next manager.

With Klopp announcing his decision to leave Anfield two years early, and this now his final campaign, the club are already searching for his successor.

Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon confirmed as much on Friday morning, soon after the news broke of Klopp’s imminent exit.

That has, unsurprisingly, led to speculation over the next Liverpool manager, with big shoes to fill given Klopp is one of the most successful to ever lead the club.

Most bookmakers have Xabi Alonso, the former Reds midfielder who is excelling at Bayer Leverkusen, as favourite, with odds as low as 8/11 at time of writing.

Next is Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi (17/2), who would likely be a popular candidate among supporters, with Pepijn Lijnders third-favourite despite the confirmation that will also leave along with Klopp.

Lijnders aside, Julian Nagelsmann (14/1) has the third-best odds, with the 36-year-old currently in charge of the Germany national team.

Rounding off the top five are Luis Enrique (25/1), now at Paris Saint-Germain, and Steven Gerrard (25/1), whose chances have all but gone after his sacking at Aston Villa and subsequent move to Saudi Arabia.

Others with decent odds are Diego Simeone (25/1), Graham Potter (33/1), Thomas Frank (33/1), Antonio Conte (33/1) and Ange Postecoglou (33/1).